Winfield picks contractor for wastewater plant project
Winfield picks contractor for wastewater plant project

Winfield stock

A sign welcomes visitors into Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — Though a company has been selected for the town's wastewater treatment plant expansion, a notice to proceed has yet to be signed. 

Following a Tuesday night Sewer Board meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson told The Times the town is holding off on the notice to proceed so the debt can be issued for the project. 

"We were trying to get in before the election and get that marketed before the election, but there were many other municipalities trying to place long-term debt before the election," Anderson said.

"After consulting with our experts, it was determined that we would hold off until right after the election and issue that debt." 

Anderson said the board likely will have the notice to proceed during its November meeting. 

Thieneman Construction, Inc., was the low bidder for the project, Anderson said. 

During a Oct. 13 meeting, the town received five bids for the expansion project, including Thieneman Construction, Inc., $3.95 million; Bowen Engineering Corp., $4.2 million; Hasse Construction Company, Inc., $4.28 million; IHC Construction Companies, LLC, $4.31 million; and Gariup Construction Co., $5.3 million.

At the time, Anderson noted the bids read during the special Sewer Board meeting only included the base bid and not the six alternates.

Including all six alternate items, bids came in at Thieneman Construction, Inc., $6.28 million; Bowen Engineering Corp., $6.37 million; Hasse Construction Company, Inc., $6.57 million; IHC Construction Companies, LLC, $6.68 million; and Gariup Construction Co., $8.29 million, records show.

The around $6 million project is slated for completion in fall 2021, Sewer Board and Town Council President Gerald Stiener has said previously. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times.

