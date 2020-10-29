Winfield picks contractor for wastewater plant project

WINFIELD — Though a company has been selected for the town's wastewater treatment plant expansion, a notice to proceed has yet to be signed.

Following a Tuesday night Sewer Board meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson told The Times the town is holding off on the notice to proceed so the debt can be issued for the project.

"We were trying to get in before the election and get that marketed before the election, but there were many other municipalities trying to place long-term debt before the election," Anderson said.

"After consulting with our experts, it was determined that we would hold off until right after the election and issue that debt."

Anderson said the board likely will have the notice to proceed during its November meeting.

Thieneman Construction, Inc., was the low bidder for the project, Anderson said.

During a Oct. 13 meeting, the town received five bids for the expansion project, including Thieneman Construction, Inc., $3.95 million; Bowen Engineering Corp., $4.2 million; Hasse Construction Company, Inc., $4.28 million; IHC Construction Companies, LLC, $4.31 million; and Gariup Construction Co., $5.3 million.