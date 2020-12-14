Winfield police look to implement body cameras in January

WINFIELD — The Winfield Police Department is looking to join the list of Region law enforcement agencies that use body cameras.

Town Marshal Dan Ball said recently he hopes to see the department implement the new technology in January.

Ball said the cameras will allow the department to provide video to prosecutors, defense attorneys and/or insurance companies, as well as review footage if it receives a complaint about an officer.

For now, the department plans on purchasing body cameras only, but will have the option to implement dash cameras, "relatively easily" in the future, Ball said.

Each of Winfield's officers will have a body camera. The six cameras, the computer system and in-house storage cost the department about $8,300, Ball said.

"It's one of those technologies that it's unavoidable. It's going to be something that every agency is going to have to incur," Ball said. "When I started, we didn't have in-car computers, and virtually now every agency has in-car computers."