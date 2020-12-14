Winfield police look to implement body cameras in January

WINFIELD — The Winfield Police Department is looking to join the list of Region law enforcement agencies that use body cameras.
Town Marshal Dan Ball said recently he hopes to see the department implement the new technology in January.
Ball said the cameras will allow the department to provide video to prosecutors, defense attorneys and/or insurance companies, as well as review footage if it receives a complaint about an officer.
For now, the department plans on purchasing body cameras only, but will have the option to implement dash cameras, "relatively easily" in the future, Ball said.
Each of Winfield's officers will have a body camera. The six cameras, the computer system and in-house storage cost the department about $8,300, Ball said.
"It's one of those technologies that it's unavoidable. It's going to be something that every agency is going to have to incur," Ball said. "When I started, we didn't have in-car computers, and virtually now every agency has in-car computers."
Winfield is one of the latest departments hoping to implement the technology. In November, Dyer Police Department Chief David Hein said the department hopes to implement the use of body cameras by Jan. 1, 2021, according to a previous Times report.
A Times sampling from August 2020 showed out of 27 law enforcement agencies in the Region, 18 departments, including Winfield, didn't use body cameras.
Only nine agencies, including cities such as Michigan City, Hammond and Valparaiso, reported using body cameras in Northwest Indiana, The Times sampling shows.
"It's the state-of-the-art thing that every department needs for the information purposes of it, and officer safety of it," Ball said.
Support Local Journalism
Ball added body cameras give the general public a better understanding of what police officers do, given the footage has made its way to YouTube, among other social media platforms.
"I think for us, it shows that we are serious about what we do," he said.
Also in the new year, Ball hopes the department will be able to join Project Lifesaver, a program that helps locate individuals who have cognitive disorders and tend to wander.
The desire to join the program comes after Winfield has had four people wander off in the past five years, with the most recent case resulting in police finding a 92-year-old man alive after he spent the night in the woods.
Ball said those who sign up will receive a bracelet or ankle bracelet that can be tracked.
The program helps reduce the time friends, family and local law enforcement spends searching for a missing loved one, with most people being found in three hours, Ball said.
"The biggest factor that we look at is the amount of time when someone is missing. Project Lifesaver, in their research, notes that if somebody's missing for more than 24 hours, the likelihood of them being located alive diminishes immensely," he said.
The program would cost the town $4,100 for equipment and training, and residents who wish to participate would have to pay $350 out of pocket. Ball said the department is hoping to raise funds to offer free bracelets for Winfield residents who have dementia or Alzheimer's disease.
Ball hopes to implement the program in the first quarter of 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!