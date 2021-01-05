Winfield post office opening delayed

Culver said she is ready to start but still needs to undergo training.

"We're also hoping to get a mailbox outside the store for use during after hours," Culver said.

Culver said numerous residents have stopped to mail packages or purchase stamps and she has had to turn them away.

Skinner and her township staff and other town officials have been working for several years with local postal officials to restore postal service to the area.

The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.

That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.

On June 26, 2018, Skinner's office sent state officials a petition with the signatures of 2,548 residents asking to restore postal service.

The petition and request to restore the postal service was eventually sent to the office of President Donald J. Trump.

"I got a letter back from the president's office and he was the only one to light on it. He assigned it to someone in Indiana," Skinner said.