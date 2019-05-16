WINFIELD — The town's plans for another round of road repairs got a big boost in the last few days with the state approval of its $736,147.50 Community Crossing grant.
Winfield already had almost $1.36 million to do the much-needed work, $1.24 million of it from a five-year bond issue approved at the end of 2018 along with casino money and state gas tax funds. Officials are meeting this week with Rieth Riley, the winning bidder to do the projects, to set the schedule for starting construction.
Clerk-Treasurer Richard Anderson said work on the three biggest projects, County Line Road, a portion of 117th Avenue and 129th Avenue, will start as soon as school is out. Also slated for the summer are:
- The expansion of the parking lot at Randolph Street Community Park.
- Construction of a sidewalk from Stonegate Commons subdivision to Jerry Ross Elementary.
- Repaving the remaining part of 117th.
- Repaving the approaches at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Randolph.
- Repaving the bridge approaches on 109th east of Colorado.
- Crack sealing several streets.
- Adding a passing "blister" on 109th at Arizona Street.
Other projects could be added if these prove less costly than expected.
Bids for the sidewalk work were opened at Tuesday's council meeting. Four bids were received and referred to the town engineer for review and a recommendation at the May 28 council meeting. The apparent low bidder was Gariup Construction, of Gary, at $225,700 to do it in concrete and $187,300 to do it in asphalt. The town has budgeted $160,000 from the bond issue, but drainage improvements included in the bids will be funded by the town's Stormwater Board.
The sidewalk will extend about 1,500 feet from the subdivision to the school. A "Hawk" light is being installed near Stonegate Commons that allows pedestrians to activate a traffic signal to help them cross the street to get to the school. The town is applying for another Community Crossings Grant for next year to pay for extending the sidewalk to the south side of the school.