WINFIELD — March is recognized across the state as Disability Awareness Month.
It’s a month for education, acceptance and action.
It’s a particularly special and important month for one Winfield councilwoman and teacher, who has made it her continuous goal to raise awareness within the community.
“I don’t even know how to put it in words how important inclusion is in a community,” Winfield Town Councilwoman Bridget Baird said. “Acceptance and understanding of different types of people is not just good for the soul, but it’s good for the community.”
Baird, a special education teacher at Lake Central High School, has been planning events and information sessions for the upcoming month to celebrate individuals with special needs and their caregivers.
“Caregiving is an incredibly difficult job. It is 24/7 making sure needs are met, navigating government and medical systems that aren’t always ‘user-friendly,’ and there is a constant worry of the future. When you’re in the trenches of everyday life, you get so focused on the day-to-day or even minute-to-minute that you don’t even know how to ask for help or what resources are even available to you,” Baird said.
“I see March as an opportunity to provide caregivers another tool or bit of information that can help remove one less worry from their minds, as well as an opportunity to promote inclusion within the community.”
Adults and children with disabilities represent slightly more than 19 percent of Indiana’s population, according to the Indiana Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities.
Indiana has been celebrating and promoting Disability Awareness Month for nearly 30 years. Each year, the state council provides free materials for communities to promote awareness and inclusion related to the campaign theme. This year’s theme is “Be cool. We are.”
With “a disturbing amount of materials” in stock, Baird said she will be making stops to local businesses and organizations within the next month to distribute materials, which include posters, stickers, bookmarks, a rack card and brochures.
“Since I’ve been elected I’ve been ordering several kits and distributing them to local businesses each March,” said Baird, who was elected to the council in 2015. “Each year our local businesses have been very supportive of the initiative by displaying the materials. Promoting awareness is so important in our society, especially today.”
Upcoming events
Winfield will host and promote events for Disability Awareness Month.
A representative from vocational rehab and a guardianship attorney will be hosting a free information session at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Winfield Town Hall. The two hosts will provide information and answer questions for parents and caregivers of individuals with special needs.
Joe Barsic, owner of Joe’s Barbershop, 10923 Miami St., will offer a shaving training session along with a demo to males with special needs and caregivers at 6 p.m. March 11. There is limited space. Those interested in attending can contact Baird at bbaird@winfield.in.gov to RSVP.
An exclusive showing of the movie “Intelligent Lives” will be at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the Holy Spirit Church, located at 7667 E. 109th St. The film features three pioneering adults with intellectual disabilities who challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate through school and the workplace.
A one-hour yoga class led by instructor Sarah Ladybug will wrap up the month of events 8 a.m. April 13 at the Winfield Meeting Chambers. No registration is necessary. A $10 suggested donation at the door will go to Chasing Dreams Learning Center, a nonprofit organization in Merrillville that provides integrated programs for individuals with special needs and their families.
In addition to the special events, first responders in Winfield and the surrounding communities will participate in a deaf awareness presentation, which outlines deaf culture, teaches minimal signs and shares examples of emergency situations so that they can “effectively communicate with all of the community members they serve,” Baird said. The class is being offered thanks to a grant provided by the Winfield Community Foundation.
“Society as a whole often avoids what is uncomfortable, different or what we don’t understand. With over 56 million Americans with disabilities, it shouldn’t be a taboo topic and something to avoid. By not educating ourselves, not asking appropriate questions or avoiding those who may be different, we are isolating a very important sect of our community,” Baird said. “The events are an opportunity for our community to participate in something together.”