Winfield stamps post office site a deal done

WINFIELD — It's taken three years, but a postal substation has finally been delivered back to Winfield.
The new postal substation, with plans to open sometime next month, will be located at 8380 109th Ave., sharing space with U-Haul Rentals business, Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said.
"(Getting a post office back) has become an obsession with me. Do-or-die we're finally going to have a post office," Skinner said Monday.
Skinner and her township staff and other town officials have been working for several years with local postal officials to restore postal service to the area.
The town of Winfield had a substation, or postal contract post office, in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.
That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen in late 2017.
On June 26, 2018, Skinner's office sent to the state of Indiana a petition with the signatures of 2,548 residents asking to restore postal service.
The petition and request to restore the postal service was eventually sent to the office of President Donald J. Trump.
"I got a letter back from the president's office and he was the only one to light on it. He assigned it to someone in Indiana," Skinner said.
Skinner also credits township staff members Marshall Anderson and Barbara Graham for their work on getting out the petitions to local businesses and helping find a business in which the substation could be housed.
"Both have worked hard on it," Skinner said.
The town of Winfield and nearby unincorporated Lakes of the Four Seasons, which use a Crown Point ZIP code, have mail delivered through the Crown Point Post Office on Summit Street in Crown Point.
The service area includes some 15,000 residents in both the Winfield and Lakes of the Four Seasons area, Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.
Skinner said in March there were two business owners, including WiseWay grocery store, indicating an interest in housing a postal substation or postal contract unit.
Sometime this spring, U-Haul Rentals, owned by George and Diane Smith, was selected by the postal services for the site of the substation in Winfield.
"The delay has been due to COVID-19 but now we are back on track. In bad times, this is very good news for the community," Skinner said.
Amy Culver, the manager at U-Haul Rentals, said computers, scales and signs have been mailed to the store for setup.
"We are ready on our end to go," Culver said.
Culver said once all the equipment has been installed, she and her staff will undergo training by postal officials.
Culver said signs are up so residents have come by to ship packages only to find the store is opened.
"It will probably be a couple of weeks until we open, probably before Christmas ... We're almost there," Culver said.
Tentatively hours for the post office substation will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Crown Point Postmaster Mary Sprandel was not in the office on Monday and couldn't be reached for comment.
