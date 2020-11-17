Winfield stamps post office site a deal done

Skinner also credits township staff members Marshall Anderson and Barbara Graham for their work on getting out the petitions to local businesses and helping find a business in which the substation could be housed.

"Both have worked hard on it," Skinner said.

The town of Winfield and nearby unincorporated Lakes of the Four Seasons, which use a Crown Point ZIP code, have mail delivered through the Crown Point Post Office on Summit Street in Crown Point.

The service area includes some 15,000 residents in both the Winfield and Lakes of the Four Seasons area, Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.

Skinner said in March there were two business owners, including WiseWay grocery store, indicating an interest in housing a postal substation or postal contract unit.

Sometime this spring, U-Haul Rentals, owned by George and Diane Smith, was selected by the postal services for the site of the substation in Winfield.

"The delay has been due to COVID-19 but now we are back on track. In bad times, this is very good news for the community," Skinner said.

Amy Culver, the manager at U-Haul Rentals, said computers, scales and signs have been mailed to the store for setup.