WINFIELD — The streetscape master plan for Randolph Street recommended by the town's Redevelopment Commission has received Town Council approval and implementation will begin with the repaving of the road in September.
The project was presented to the council by Councilman Dave Anderson, who also is president of the redevelopment commission. The town received a $750,000 Community Crossings Program grant through the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission to pay for paving about a mile section of the road from the intersection with 109th Avenue to 101st Avenue.
Funding from the town and the redevelopment commission will pay for a raised median from north of the intersection with 109th to about 106th Avenue. The median will contain trees and other landscaping, which Anderson said should be done along the with paving this fall. The work will include improved striping to mark the turning lanes more clearly, especially at the intersection with 109th.
In 2019 the redevelopment commission is paying for improvements along the east side of the road in front of the town hall complex. These improvements are expected to set the standard for the rest of Randolph with fencing, shrubs and other streetscape features to help toward the goal of creating the sense of community identity.
The redevelopment commission has invited business owners to a meeting Sept. 17 to show them the master plan and try to convince them to participate in the beautification process. At some point in the future, the town plans to add sidewalks connecting the subdivisions to the downtown and make further improvements at the intersection with 109th.
Anderson said the intersection work would include new infrastructure and crosswalks to make it safer. While the repaving will properly mark the turning and through lanes, there is no room to mark the crosswalks now.
Also, a spokesman for DLZ engineering consultants confirmed the sewer improvements in the Doubletree Subdivision have been completed on the east and south side of the lake and construction of new homes can begin again in those areas. The council accepted the recommendation of the town's Sewer Board to lift the construction moratorium for that area.