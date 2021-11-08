Chickens don't fly for Winfield BZA

WINFIELD — The Board of Zoning Appeals is forwarding an unfavorable recommendation to the Town Council for a variance for a hobby farm in a residential area.

Derek and Rita VanTichelt are seeking a variance for their backyard chicken farm at 6528 E. 114th Place, zoned R-1, single-family dwellings. The council, which meets Tuesday, had remanded the petition back to the BZA for further review and recommendation.

The VanTichelts own two lots totaling 4.14 acres, which is less than the 5 acres required in an agricultural zone for a hobby farm. Also, Town Administrator Nick Bellar explained, 80% of the adjacent properties would also have to be at least 5 acres, which, he added, they are not.

The VanTichelts have lived there 14 years, Rita said. Problems arose, she said, when a neighbor’s dog killed some of her chickens. The neighbors claim the chickens were not in their coop.

Several BZA members expressed concerns about the variance request. Sash Becvarovski, who grew up on a farm, cited potentially adverse effects on the area. Members agreed the petition did not meet all five criteria for passage.