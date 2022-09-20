Credit union eyes former funeral home site

WINFIELD — A longtime funeral home at 10909 Randolph St. will soon become a new credit union.

The Winfield Plan Commission recently approved a commercial development plan to petitioner Scott Winger representing Regional Federal Credit Union.

Now with the OK from town planners, the credit union can move forward with remodeling Rees Funeral Home, which is located east of Walgreens.

Once the remodeling of the 11,700 square-foot building is completed, with interior work to begin this winter, the credit union will likely be opened sometime in the first quarter of next year, Winger said.

The new credit union will be the fourth full-service credit union in the area operated by the Regional Federal Credit Union, Winger said.

Rees Funeral Home opened its doors in Winfield, or what was then Winfield Township, in 2004 at 10909 Randolph St. after unsuccessfully trying for four years to open a new location across from the entrance to the Lakes of the Four Seasons.

A zoning requirement that led to an unresolved lawsuit against the town put Rees' plans in limbo prior to that time.

The funeral home representatives then found the former Eli's Steakhouse was available along Randolph Street. They purchased it, made some changes and turned it into Rees Funeral Home, which it has been for 18 years.

Matthew Hensel, an architect with the Redmund Co., outlined renovation plans to the Winfield Plan Commission, including work to the interior — a new canopy to the side where the drive-up will be located and work to the interior, the first floor only at this time.

Hensel said there will be little work done to the basement with the exception of furnace and electrical as needed.

Plan Commission member Gerry Stiener said he was concerned about having two entrances to the new credit union.

"Less access is better, but it can be worse," Stiener said.

Winger agreed to work with town officials and once medians and changes are made to Randolph Street access, other changes could be made.

"Overall we love the way it is now, but we would work with the town on a solution," Winger said.

Stiener said he'd like to see the north access stay, once median strips are placed on that section of Randoph Street in the future, and the south access eliminated.