Family displaced after fire engulfs Winfield home

WINFIELD — A family was displaced after their home became engulfed in flames and firefighters battled the blaze fore more than six hours early Saturday.

A little after midnight firefighters were called to a house near Arizona Street and 101st Avenue in Winfield's Hidden Creek Subdivision, said Lakes of the Four Seasons Assistant Fire Chief Jason Morris.

The fire began in the rear of the home and due to the high winds quickly swept through the building. Because there was a lack of fire hydrants in the area, several fire departments convened on the scene to assist with tankers, said Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Chief Jeff Kisch.

The family and their pets were able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. However, the residents have been displaced due to extensive damage.

The American Red Cross was contacted to aid the family with any needs, Kisch said.

After more than six hours battling the blaze, firefighters left the scene around 6:30 a.m. Morris thanked all of the agencies that aided Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force, including firefighters from Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Merrillville, Hobart, Boone Grove, Union Township and Hebron.