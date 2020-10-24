Family displaced after fire engulfs Winfield home

WINFIELD — A family was displaced after their home became engulfed in flames and firefighters battled the blaze fore more than six hours early Saturday.
A little after midnight firefighters were called to a house near Arizona Street and 101st Avenue in Winfield's Hidden Creek Subdivision, said Lakes of the Four Seasons Assistant Fire Chief Jason Morris.
The fire began in the rear of the home and due to the high winds quickly swept through the building. Because there was a lack of fire hydrants in the area, several fire departments convened on the scene to assist with tankers, said Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Chief Jeff Kisch.
The family and their pets were able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. However, the residents have been displaced due to extensive damage.
The American Red Cross was contacted to aid the family with any needs, Kisch said.
After more than six hours battling the blaze, firefighters left the scene around 6:30 a.m. Morris thanked all of the agencies that aided Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force, including firefighters from Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Merrillville, Hobart, Boone Grove, Union Township and Hebron.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!