Growth a key issue in Winfield Town Council race

WINFIELD — Three lawyers, two steelworkers and a former teacher are in the running for at-large Winfield Town Council positions.
Democratic candidate Stacey Wachowski, 39, a former teacher, late this week tried to formally withdraw her name from the race but was told it was too late, so her name will appear on the ballot but she is not actively campaigning.
The three Democrats actively running in the primary are Sara Kubik, Louie Gonzalez and Mark Lash.
The two Republicans running in the primary are incumbent Zachary Beaver and Michael Lambert, a former Winfield Town Councilman.
Voters on May 3 will pick two candidates from each of the two parties, and those four — two Democrats and two Republicans — take part in a run-off in the General Election in the fall.
The two elected individuals will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1.
Beaver, 34, is the only incumbent, having been elected in 2019 for a three-year at-large term along with fellow Republican Gerald Stiener, who presently serves as Town Council president.
Firefighters from multiple departments were called for a house fire at the 2500 block of Springhill Drive in Schererville. No one was home and there were no injuries, but an official on the scene said the home is not habitable.
Crown Point Firefighter Justin Gettler consoles Shawn Crane as he presents him with his father’s helmet during the ceremony at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Firefighters and honor guard stand with a vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane as it arrives at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeff Zielinski, chief operating officer for InHealth, tests the virtual reality program for a simulated anatomy lesson for an accelerated EMT class offered by the Valparaiso primary ambulance service. The free class shortens the 24-week course to 12 weeks.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
1 of 18
Whiting's Easter parade
Easter bonnet contestants wait to be judged by the Pierogi Fest Buscias Saturday at the Whiting Easter Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Whiting's Easter parade
The Whiting Easter Parade makes its way down 119th Street Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Schererville house fire
Firefighters from multiple departments were called for a house fire at the 2500 block of Springhill Drive in Schererville. No one was home and there were no injuries, but an official on the scene said the home is not habitable.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Schererville house fire
Firefighters from multiple departments were called for a house fire in Schererville on Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor delivers his State of the City Address
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor answers questions from reporters following a State of the City video presentation.
John J. Watkins The Times
041022-spt-bkh-poy_3
Chesterton senior Travis Grayson is the 2022 Times' Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
041022-spt-bkh-poy_5
Chesterton senior Travis Grayson is the 2022 Times' Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Purdue Northwest's "Roaring Loud" concert
The crowd was loving Purdue Northwest's "Roaring Loud" concert Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest's "Roaring Loud" concert
Annamaries Stokum, of Valparaiso, enjoys the music Friday at Purdue Northwest's "Roaring Loud" concert.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Purdue Northwest's "Roaring Loud" concert
DJ Diesel, AKA Shaquille O’Neal, entertains the crowd Friday at Purdue Northwest's "Roaring Loud" concert.
John J. Watkins, The Times
040822-nws-crane_2
Crown Point Firefighter Justin Gettler consoles Shawn Crane as he presents him with his father’s helmet during the ceremony at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crown Point Fire chief David Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
040822-nws-crane_1
Firefighters and honor guard stand with a vintage fire truck carrying the casket of Crown Point Fire chief David Crane as it arrives at the Crown Point Fire Department Thursday afternoon. Crane, who had a thirty year career with Crown Point Fire Rescue, died last Friday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Thomas Jefferson Elementary dance marathon
Fourth- and fifth-grade students learn a dance routine Wednesday at the dance marathon at Thomas Jefferson Elementary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Thomas Jefferson Elementary dance marathon
Teacher Jeffrey Hellmers joins his fifth-grade students as they learn a dance routine Wednesday at the dance marathon at Thomas Jefferson Elementary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Virtual reality part of accelerated EMT training
Jeff Zielinski, chief operating officer for InHealth, tests the virtual reality program for a simulated anatomy lesson for an accelerated EMT class offered by the Valparaiso primary ambulance service. The free class shortens the 24-week course to 12 weeks.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Chalk drawings in the gazebo
Taking advantage of pleasant weather, Kaydee Lambeth and her 2-year-old daughter Lily create chalk drawings Tuesday in the Revelli Bandshell at Festival Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Resort-like housing opens to tenants
Theodore Sciara enjoys the view of Clear Lake from his second-floor apartment at The Banks in LaPorte.
Stan Maddux
Paul Nicklen presents “Into the Icy Realm”
Photographer Paul Nicklen gives his presentation "Into the Icy Realm" Sunday at Purdue University Northwest's Sinai Forum.