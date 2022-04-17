Growth a key issue in Winfield Town Council race

WINFIELD — Three lawyers, two steelworkers and a former teacher are in the running for at-large Winfield Town Council positions.

Democratic candidate Stacey Wachowski, 39, a former teacher, late this week tried to formally withdraw her name from the race but was told it was too late, so her name will appear on the ballot but she is not actively campaigning.

The three Democrats actively running in the primary are Sara Kubik, Louie Gonzalez and Mark Lash.

The two Republicans running in the primary are incumbent Zachary Beaver and Michael Lambert, a former Winfield Town Councilman.

Voters on May 3 will pick two candidates from each of the two parties, and those four — two Democrats and two Republicans — take part in a run-off in the General Election in the fall.

The two elected individuals will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 1.

Beaver, 34, is the only incumbent, having been elected in 2019 for a three-year at-large term along with fellow Republican Gerald Stiener, who presently serves as Town Council president.

Stiener, who held the other at-large position, has chosen not to run.

Beaver, a former Indiana State Trooper, now serves as a corporate lawyer working in Chicago.

Lambert hopes to return to the Town Council after being elected in 2007 and sworn in as a new member in 2008.

Lambert, 52, who was born and raised on a family farm in Winfield, serves as a criminal defense lawyer with his offices located in Crown Point.

Kubik, 50, also a lawyer, moved to Winfield four years ago to raise her two children.

Louis Gonzalez, 47, has worked at Laborers’ Local 41 for over 15 years. The East Chicago native has lived in Winfield for 15 years.

Mark Lash, 52, has worked for U.S. Steel for 27 years, serving in different capacities. He currently serves as president of United Steelworkers Local 1006.

All candidates agree that the growth in Winfield, which is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, is of main concern, along with management of infrastructure and public safety.

The Democratic candidates also said they’d like to see more transparency in the town’s dealings and more diversity on the Town Council, with more women and minorities serving on the board.

Candidates also said they'd like to see Winfield have more of an identity.

Beaver said maintenance of the growing town’s infrastructure definitely tops the list of important issues in the race.

“The town is growing, and we need to improve our roads. It’s never-ending,” Beaver said.

Public safety is also an important issue, Beaver said.

“As the town grows we need to grow our police and fire,” Beaver said.

Beaver said there’s been a lot of progress as far as infrastructure during his tenure, including improvements to roads as well as sewer and water systems.

In addition to infrastructure improvements during his term, Beaver points to the fact that there have been more police officers added to the department, with two more being hired this year.

“The current council is collaborative, and everybody kind of weighs in on what it does for the community. We sit and talk about it and deal with it as a full group,” Beaver said.

Lambert said he would like to return to serve on the Town Council to address such issues as the town's growth and infrastructure needs.

"I've lived all my life in Winfield except for when I went to college and when I served in the military," Lambert said.

His military service was with the U.S. Army and his tour of duty was in Operation Desert Storm.

Kubik, who moved to Winfield four years ago with her two children, said she chose the town because of its open space and its good schools.

Her children are 9 and 11, so having a good school district was something she looked for before moving to Winfield.

“The academics of the Crown Point schools are outstanding,” Kubik said.

Kubik said she began attending Town Council meetings and, as an attorney accustomed to structure and rules, grew frustrated by the lack of transparency.

She would like to see more transparency, including possibly holding using Zoom so that residents could view meetings at home.

Gonzalez, who moved to Winfield 15 years ago, said growth of the town is one of the top issues.

“I feel there is not a grasp on how fast we are growing,” Gonzalez said.

He also believes infrastructure remains one of the important issues going along with that growth.

Gonzalez cites high sewer rates and problems with flooding and drainage in the town.

“We need to do a better job with our infrastructure plans. We need to stay in pace,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he would also like to see more transparency in town council meetings and more diversity on the council board.

“People want more inclusion,” Gonzalez said.

He would also like to see meetings streamed and more input on social media.

“So people know what issues are coming up on the council,” Gonzalez said.

Lash moved to Winfield in 2006 and now has two college-age sons.

He said he has worked in different capacities for the steelworkers union and would like to “represent the issues of Winfield.”

Lash said he isn’t sure that the interests of what he termed “regular residents” are being represented. He said he'd like to be a councilman to represent those interests.

Lash said he wants to make sure the infrastructure keeps pace with the growth of the community and that everything — roads, sewers and water — is up to par.

“I want to make sure we are not putting the cart before the horse,” Lash said.

