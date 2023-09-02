WINFIELD — Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

In an effort to revive, renew and refresh people's reservoir of hope, Pastor Cameron Mable founded the Winfield Pentecostal Assembly in 2017. Mable, 52, is a suicide survivor who considered jumping off an overpass in 1995. He now devotes his time to helping people battling with depressive and suicidal thoughts.

"We're here to build and repair the breaches in people's lives," Mable said at Winfield Pentecostal Assembly's first annual suicide prevention seminar.

The seminar was held Saturday morning at the Christ Presbyterian Church of Winfield to advocate for the beginning of National Suicide Prevention Month. Its intention was to ensure "no soul is left behind." Four panelists, including clinical mental health counselor Averil Reid, spoke about suicide statistics and what populations are heavily impacted by it.

State Representative, Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, said suicide annually accounts for 1,000 deaths in Indiana. Suicide currently stands as the 12th leading cause of death in the state, she said.

"This is preventable if we could just put out a branch of hope to people," Olthoff said at Saturday's seminar. "We can make a difference."

Olthoff has advocated for suicide prevention legislation since 2013. To prioritize Hoosiers' mental health, state legislation launched the 988 crisis hotline in 2021.

The 988 hotline is a direct connection to specialists who are trained in suicide and crisis prevention, according to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline's website. These specialists provide onsite community-based intervention, stabilization and treatment, Olthoff said. (For more information, visit 988indiana.org.)

Throughout this year, state legislators have continued to help improve mental health by launching statewide infrastructure for mental health services, including expanding the number of behavioral health clinics, Olthoff said.

The U.S. veteran population is heavily impacted by suicide. On average, nearly 17 veterans die by suicide each day, panelist Michelle Langlois said. Langlois serves as the coordinator for the suicide prevention program at the Jesse Brown Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Chicago.

Around 70% of veterans commit suicide by using a firearm, Langlois said. Research has shown Indiana may have a higher suicide rate compared to other states because of its high number of guns, she said.

To decrease suicide by firearms, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs distributes gun locks to serve as an barrier between the suicidal impulse and action. A gun lock can be the difference between life and death, Langlois said.

Sense of connectedness is so important that the VA recently introduced the Mission Reach Out, Langlois said. The goal of the campaign is for a person to have a meaningful conversation with seven different people they don't commonly speak with in a 2-week timeframe.

"Post it on social media, try to challenge somebody else so that people start getting into that movement of reaching out and connecting because it is so important," Langlois said.

Life Coach Deanna Ware said the bridge to healing is to always be there for someone if they're struggling.

"When somebody can verbally say 'I need help' that is the greatest strength ever," Ware said.

