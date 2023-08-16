WINFIELD — More than 28 years ago, Pastor Cameron Mable walked aimlessly through Gary wrestling with his thoughts and ready to give up.

He recalled not being able to “get a handle on life.” After being denied admittance to a mental health facility, and being laughed at on a suicide hotline, Mable believed his only option would be to jump off an overpass on Broadway Street.

As one last effort of hope, he entered God's House of Prayer, a church that no longer exists, on a brisk Thursday evening in February 1995. After speaking with Pastor Marvin Eskew, Mable realized his story wasn't finished yet.

“I’ll never forget how God saved me that night. He gave me hope,” Mable said. “I’ve never felt like I did that night again.”

Mable, 52, has since devoted his time to helping people who battle with depressive and suicidal thoughts. In 2017, Mable founded the Winfield Pentecostal Assembly in effort to create a ministry focused on reviving, renewing and refreshing people's reservoir's of hope, he said.

To ensure "no soul is left behind," the Winfield Pentecostal Assembly is hosting its first suicide prevention seminar on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. The seminar will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church of Winfield, located at 7416 E. 109th Ave.

There is a $19 registration fee for this event. To register, visit the link here. Contact Mable at hgcolors@hotmail.com with any questions.

"We are all going through something, and we know others around us who are also going through the trials in this thing called life," said Mable, of Crown Point. "However, there is always hope."

Mable's life began to turn around after he found hope in the former church he stumbled upon that night in February. Eskew, who is now deceased, offered to move Mable into his home until he got back on his feet.

By April 1995, Mable started a position as correctional officer. One year later, he got married to his wife, Dierdre. The couple have three "beautiful" children, he said.

"Everything changes. If things change for the worse, you have to hold on for it to get better," he said. "If I didn't, I wouldn't have my beautiful wife and three children. I'm overjoyed everyday."

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The CDC Data and Statistics Fatal Injury Report for 2021 reported, on average, there are 132 suicides a day.

Mable wants to show people and organizations have the ability to be sympathetic to those struggling, although he once didn't feel supported. Winfield Pentecostal Assembly has partnered with Porter Starke Services, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Lake County and State Representative Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, for the seminar.

Mable's former therapist, Averil Reid, will be speaking at the event. Reid, a clinical mental health counselor, said it was her calling to help those who are at risk, marginalized and disadvantaged.

"Within this field we have to talk more about suicide prevention," Reid said. "Suicide isn't talked about enough. It's our responsibility for professionals within the mental health arena to heighten that awareness."

Reid has witnessed improvements in Mable in countless ways, and refers to him as an "amazing pastor and friend."

Mable said he wants to bring people together so they can learn more about suicide, the warning signs and how to get help for those struggling with this form of mental illness.

"Someone once said to me, 'suicide is a permanent solution to temporary problems,'" he said. "This is only a moment in time. It gets better."

