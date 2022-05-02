Latitude gets OK to complete final phase

WINFIELD — Latitude, one of the town's newer residential subdivisions, has gotten the OK to complete the last phase of development there.

The Town Council approved a $643,341 performance bond for the work.

Town Council President Gerald Stiener said the performance bond, which was also approved earlier by the Plan Commission, "guarantees the town that they (the developers) will make designated improvements."

Construction of Latitude, a mix of two-story cottages and ranch-style homes, began in 2019 on 117th Avenue, west of Randolph Street.

A subdivision with 143 lots, it was one of the first new subdivisions approved in Winfield since 2007, town officials said.

Michael Herbers, land acquisition and development manager for the Diamond Peak Group, came to the Plan Commission meeting last week seeking secondary plat approval for Latitude phase 4, which when completed will be 40 lots.

Some 26 single-family homes and 14 cottage homes will be built there.

Plan Commission members told Herbers there are still many loose ends to be completed at the three other phases of Latitude.

Planners stipulated those loose ends must be satisfactorily completed before permits could be pulled for the last phase. That work includes completion of walking paths in the development.

"Get it done if you want to pull any permits," Plan Commission President Tim Clayton told Herbers.

In other business, Town Marshal Daniel Ball singled out several police officers for their good service and presented them with service awards.

"We've been very busy in the months of March and April," Ball told town officials.

Those officers awarded exemplary service awards for their persistence and dedication were Sgt. Stephen Garpow, Officer Brandon McMahon, Officer Brandyn Misch, Officer Skyler Hofer and Officer Jordan Billups-Taylor.

They were honored for their handling of a traffic stop at 108th and Randolph on April 5. The driver didn't have proof of identification and further investigation showed she had in her possession 93 credit cards, fake checks and a small amount of methamphetamine, Ball said.

Investigation also showed the driver has charges filed against her in Georgia, including failure to identify, possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen credit cards.

Garpow and McMahon were also presented with exemplary service awards and Billups-Taylor with a distinguished service award for their handling of a March 6 incident at a home in Doubletree Lake Estates East.

Finally, Helmecy was presented an exemplary service award for his work in a case involving theft and fraud.

