Mexican restaurant proposed for Winfield

WINFIELD — The town may soon be home to La Carreta Mexican Restaurant and Bar.

Arnulfo Gonzalez appeared before the Winfield Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday with his plans to open a new Mexican restaurant at the former site of Anytime Fitness, 10711 Randolph St., seeking a special exception request to do so.

The request will be forwarded to the Winfield Town Council for final approval. It meets Oct. 25.

Gonzalez said he owns restaurants in Schererville and Merrillville and has been looking for the last couple of years to locate in Winfield.

The special exception request is needed because Gonzalez is seeking a three-way liquor license at his restaurant, town officials said.

He told town officials that 15 to 20% of his sales are from alcohol.

Board members said they were strongly in favor of approving the request.

"I've eaten at both his restaurants, and I can see how his business would bring value to our community," Board of Zoning Appeals member Sash Becvarovski said.