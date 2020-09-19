More than 1,000 customers without power, NIPSCO reports

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NIPSCO reported more than 1,000 customers were without power on Saturday night, almost all of them in the Winfield/Crown Point area.

At 10:30 p.m., the utility's website said 991 customers around Winfield and Crown Point were without power, out of 1,100 total outages.

Scattered outages were reported elsewhere in Lake and Porter counties, with the next highest figure of 47 in the Leroy area. Also reporting outages were Cedar Lake, Gary, Hammond and Portage.

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0