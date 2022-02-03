New officer joins Winfield police force

WINFIELD — Brandyn Misch is the latest officer to join the Winfield Police Department.

Misch, 26, was sworn in at a recent Town Council meeting by Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson.

He is the sixth officer to join the department, with plans for a seventh officer to be added to the department later this year, Town Marshal Dan Ball said.

Misch, a graduate of Kankakee Valley High School, worked as a reserve officer for the Newton County Sheriff's Police.

He is currently attending the Indiana Police Academy, and following graduation on April 29, will begin working in Winfield, Ball said.

Misch, who lives in Wheatfield, is married to his wife, Alexis. They have two children, Jaxstyn, 2, and Camdyn, 6 months.

In addition to the oath of office for Misch, the Town Council also had a dedication and oath of office for new K-9 Rak, a black Labrador retriever.

Rak, whose training allows him to sniff out six kinds of drugs as well as money and guns, will have as his handler Sgt. Stephen Garpow.

Rak was gifted to the department by Lakes of the Four Seasons resident Marie Buckingham.

In other business, the Town Council asked Ball to look into vandalism at a neighborhood park in Meadows subdivision.

The issue, which includes graffiti written with black marker on playground equipment, was brought to the attention of the Town Council by Grace Pukoszek, age 8.

Councilman David Anderson said graffiti won't be tolerated.

"Let's clean this up and address. Dan, look at it," Anderson said.

Grace, a third-grader at Jerry Ross Elementary, said she and other children who play at the park are most worried about a strange looking smiley face painted on the equipment.

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention," Anderson told Grace, who stood on her chair to address the council.

