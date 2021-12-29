Pet Boutique's a little slice of Paradise

WINFIELD — Kate Masko has had a passion for pets going back to her childhood in Poland.

"I was the one always bringing pets home," Masko said.

That passion for animals carried over to a career that led her to move to Chicago 18 years ago and land a job with PetSmart.

"I was right out of college, and it was my dream to travel and see the world," Masko said.

Her love of animals also led to her most recent venture, the opening up of Paradise Pet Boutique, at 9051 E. 109th Ave., right outside Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Masko, who continues to work as a pet groomer, opened up the pet boutique a year ago.

"The one year anniversary was Dec. 19," Masko said.

Masko said she has always taken photos of the pets she grooms, and that has carried over in her boutique, where a holiday-related background is set up in one corner for photos of her animal clients.

"It started as a hobby," Masko said of photography.

Her pet photos, both of dogs and cats, include not only holiday related ones but also photos at birthdays or other special events.