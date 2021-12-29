 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet Boutique's a little slice of Paradise
alert urgent

Pet Boutique's a little slice of Paradise

Paradise Pet Boutique

Paradise Pet Boutique offers pet portraiture and an option to have the photographs transferred to coffee mugs, canvas, flat stone and more. 

 John Luke, The Times
Paradise Pet Boutique

Kate Masko, owner of Paradise Pet Boutique, with her cat, Eli. The store offers pet portraits and pet supplies.

WINFIELD — Kate Masko has had a passion for pets going back to her childhood in Poland.

"I was the one always bringing pets home," Masko said.

That passion for animals carried over to a career that led her to move to Chicago 18 years ago and land a job with PetSmart.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

"I was right out of college, and it was my dream to travel and see the world," Masko said.

Her love of animals also led to her most recent venture, the opening up of Paradise Pet Boutique, at 9051 E. 109th Ave., right outside Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Masko, who continues to work as a pet groomer, opened up the pet boutique a year ago.

"The one year anniversary was Dec. 19," Masko said.

Masko said she has always taken photos of the pets she grooms, and that has carried over in her boutique, where a holiday-related background is set up in one corner for photos of her animal clients.

"It started as a hobby," Masko said of photography.

Paradise Pet Boutique

Samples of pet portraits by Kate Masko, owner of Paradise Pet Boutique, hang on the wall in the store.

Her pet photos, both of dogs and cats, include not only holiday related ones but also photos at birthdays or other special events.

In addition to taking photos, Masko stocks in her store pet foods, toys, treats and clothing.

Masko even stocks decorated cookies and cakes that can be served up to pets as a special treat for their birthdays.

Her store also carries a full line of pet foods of all kinds including frozen, freeze dried and canned goods, which are good when traveling with pets.

Masko also stocks all natural supplements for pets as well as supplements to improve the immune system of both cats and dogs.

"The supplements for the joints do work, particularly after surgery," Masko said.

Paradise Pet Boutique

Chris and Kim Rich, of Lakes of Four Seasons, stop in at Kate Masko's Paradise Pet Boutique pet store to pick up dog food. 

Other items include leashes, gifts for both dog and cat lovers, shampoos, pet dishes and ear solutions.

Nail cutting of pets is also one of the services Masko offers on select days.

Masko also brings her own pets to work with her, and they include her dog, a miniature poodle nicknamed Ozzie, and a Himalayan cat named Eli.

"Ozzie's real name is Azor. My daughter wanted to give him a Polish name," Masko said.

Masko lives in Lakes of the Four Seasons with her husband, William Murakowski, and their daughter, Julia, 15.

"My husband, who is a lawyer, and I met after a friend of mine, who didn't speak English, asked me to be a translator for her," Masko said.

Paradise Pet Boutique

Kate Masko with her dog, Azor. 

While working for PetSmart in Chicago, Masko was sent to grooming school and earned certificates in grooming and training.

"I did grooming shows, and photography was my thing. That's how it started," Masko said.

Eight years ago Masko and her family moved from Chicago to Indiana, and four years ago she gave up her job working for PetSmart.

In the future, Masko is considering informational classes for pet owners as well as a support group to help those with emotional issues including losing a pet.

For more information, call the store at 219-213-2607 or go to the Paradise Pet Boutique Facebook page.

Gallery: Erin's Farm offers forever homes for animals with special needs

Sky and Champion, both three-legged calves, have become friends at Erin's Farm in Hobart.

Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times

Erin's Farm,
Uploaded-images

Erin's Farm,

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Erin Yanz reattaches a prosthetic leg to her Black Angus calf, Sky.

Erin's Farm,
Uploaded-images

Erin's Farm,

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Champion, left, and Sky are Black Angus calves that have both been born with a missing leg. Sky has been fitted with a prosthetic leg, and Cha…

Erin's Farm,
Uploaded-images

Erin's Farm,

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Sky is a Black Angus calf that has been fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Erin's Farm,
Uploaded-images

Erin's Farm,

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Erin Yanz operates a farm for animals in need of special care.

Erin's Farm,
Uploaded-images

Erin's Farm,

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Sky is a Black Angus calf that has been fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Erin's Farm,
Uploaded-images

Erin's Farm,

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Sky is a Black Angus calf that has been fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Erin's Farm,
Uploaded-images

Erin's Farm,

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Sky is a Black Angus calf that has been fitted with a prosthetic leg.

Erin's Farm,
Uploaded-images

Erin's Farm,

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Sky, left, and Champion are Black Angus calves that have both been born with a missing leg, Sky has been fitted with a prosthetic leg. Champ i…

Erin's Farm,
Uploaded-images

Erin's Farm,

  • John J. Watkins, The Times
  • Updated

Erin Yanz operates a farm for animals in need of special care.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

India cuts off funding for Mother Teresa's charity

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts