Pet Boutique's a little slice of Paradise

WINFIELD — Kate Masko has had a passion for pets going back to her childhood in Poland.
"I was the one always bringing pets home," Masko said.
That passion for animals carried over to a career that led her to move to Chicago 18 years ago and land a job with PetSmart.
"I was right out of college, and it was my dream to travel and see the world," Masko said.
Her love of animals also led to her most recent venture, the opening up of Paradise Pet Boutique, at 9051 E. 109th Ave., right outside Lakes of the Four Seasons.
Masko, who continues to work as a pet groomer, opened up the pet boutique a year ago.
"The one year anniversary was Dec. 19," Masko said.
Masko said she has always taken photos of the pets she grooms, and that has carried over in her boutique, where a holiday-related background is set up in one corner for photos of her animal clients.
"It started as a hobby," Masko said of photography.
Her pet photos, both of dogs and cats, include not only holiday related ones but also photos at birthdays or other special events.
In addition to taking photos, Masko stocks in her store pet foods, toys, treats and clothing.
Masko even stocks decorated cookies and cakes that can be served up to pets as a special treat for their birthdays.
Her store also carries a full line of pet foods of all kinds including frozen, freeze dried and canned goods, which are good when traveling with pets.
Masko also stocks all natural supplements for pets as well as supplements to improve the immune system of both cats and dogs.
"The supplements for the joints do work, particularly after surgery," Masko said.
Other items include leashes, gifts for both dog and cat lovers, shampoos, pet dishes and ear solutions.
Nail cutting of pets is also one of the services Masko offers on select days.
Masko also brings her own pets to work with her, and they include her dog, a miniature poodle nicknamed Ozzie, and a Himalayan cat named Eli.
"Ozzie's real name is Azor. My daughter wanted to give him a Polish name," Masko said.
Masko lives in Lakes of the Four Seasons with her husband, William Murakowski, and their daughter, Julia, 15.
"My husband, who is a lawyer, and I met after a friend of mine, who didn't speak English, asked me to be a translator for her," Masko said.
While working for PetSmart in Chicago, Masko was sent to grooming school and earned certificates in grooming and training.
"I did grooming shows, and photography was my thing. That's how it started," Masko said.
Eight years ago Masko and her family moved from Chicago to Indiana, and four years ago she gave up her job working for PetSmart.
In the future, Masko is considering informational classes for pet owners as well as a support group to help those with emotional issues including losing a pet.
For more information, call the store at 219-213-2607 or go to the Paradise Pet Boutique Facebook page.
Gallery: Erin's Farm offers forever homes for animals with special needs
Sky and Champion, both three-legged calves, have become friends at Erin's Farm in Hobart.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
Erin's Farm,
Erin Yanz reattaches a prosthetic leg to her Black Angus calf, Sky.
Erin's Farm,
Champion, left, and Sky are Black Angus calves that have both been born with a missing leg. Sky has been fitted with a prosthetic leg, and Cha…
Erin's Farm,
Sky is a Black Angus calf that has been fitted with a prosthetic leg.
Erin's Farm,
Erin Yanz operates a farm for animals in need of special care.
Erin's Farm,
Sky is a Black Angus calf that has been fitted with a prosthetic leg.
Erin's Farm,
Sky is a Black Angus calf that has been fitted with a prosthetic leg.
Erin's Farm,
Sky is a Black Angus calf that has been fitted with a prosthetic leg.
Erin's Farm,
Sky, left, and Champion are Black Angus calves that have both been born with a missing leg, Sky has been fitted with a prosthetic leg. Champ i…
Erin's Farm,
Erin Yanz operates a farm for animals in need of special care.