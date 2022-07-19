Plans for former garden center advance

Hartmann, who owns Moda Beauty Bar at 10921 Miami St., said she has purchased the former Deer Creek Nursery, 7391 E. 109th Ave.
She said she bought it with plans to expand her present business, which provides full-service beauty treatments, including eyelash extensions, skincare and massages.
Hartmann said she bought Deer Creek Nursery last year because she ran out of room at her existing space on Miami Street.
The expansion, if approved by town officials, will mean her business will go from 1,600 square feet to 7,000 square feet.
She said the existing spa will be reduced in size and will remain open but will be used primarily for the bridal side of the business, including makeup, hair and other services geared to the bride-to-be and bridal parties.
Hartmann also owns another Moda Beauty Bar in Schererville and recently opened a Muse Med Spa in Winfield.
