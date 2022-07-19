Plans for former garden center advance

WINFIELD — Plans to turn a garden and nursery center into a beauty spa have moved a step forward.

The Winfield Plan Commission on Thursday granted final approval to Hannah Hartmann for a zoning change request from agriculture to commercial.

The zone change request next goes before the Winfield Town Council before it can be finalized, town officials said.

The Town Council next meets at 7 p.m. July 26.

Hartmann, who was at the Plan Commission meeting, said she will expand further on her business plans and will bring other staff members to the Town Council meeting.

The Plan Commission deferred approval of Hartmann's commercial development plans which include details on design, drainage and parking, town officials said.

Those development plans are still being reviewed, said Town Administrator Nick Bellar.

Hartmann, who owns Moda Beauty Bar at 10921 Miami St., said she has purchased the former Deer Creek Nursery, 7391 E. 109th Ave.

She said she bought it with plans to expand her present business, which provides full-service beauty treatments, including eyelash extensions, skincare and massages.

Hartmann said she bought Deer Creek Nursery last year because she ran out of room at her existing space on Miami Street.

The expansion, if approved by town officials, will mean her business will go from 1,600 square feet to 7,000 square feet.

She said the existing spa will be reduced in size and will remain open but will be used primarily for the bridal side of the business, including makeup, hair and other services geared to the bride-to-be and bridal parties.

Hartmann also owns another Moda Beauty Bar in Schererville and recently opened a Muse Med Spa in Winfield.