Project Lifesaver aims to prevent more tragedies

WINFIELD — The main goal of Project Lifesaver is "bringing loved ones home."
The program, if in place three years ago, could have brought about a different outcome in a high-profile, four-month search for a missing Winfield man whose body was found in a church pond, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said.
"This is the type of tragedy we want to avoid by using this program. That's our goal that people who have a need for this service are involved with it," Ball said.
The deceased man, Terry Fodemski, 64, was found in an icy retention pond on 109th Avenue near Winfield's Holy Spirit Church by church volunteers.
Fodemski, who was reportedly having some mental health issues, fits the profile of the type of individual Winfield police hope to help with Project Lifesaver, Ball said.
"He was having some cognitive issues, and he was known to wander. When found, he was only a few blocks away from his home," Ball said.
Fodemski was one of three cases in the last seven years of people who have come up missing in the Winfield area and is the impetus for the town joining Project Lifesaver.
Project Lifesaver, a program already launched in several communities in Northwest Indiana, helps police, fire departments and other public safety agencies locate individuals of all ages who have cognitive disorders and tend to wander.
"We initiated the program last spring or about a year ago. We had three clients in Winfield. We have one right now and two are waiting for registrations," Ball said.
Search times reduced
Winfield Deputy Marshal Ryan Helmecy, who heads up the Project Lifesaver program and training for Winfield, said the program helps greatly reduce the time spent searching for a missing loved one.
Individuals who sign up for the program with a caretaker who must be with them on a 24-hour a day basis wear a personalized wristband that emits a tracking signal.
The caregiver can then notify the local Project Lifesaver agency that the person is missing and a search and rescue team then responds and begins an immediate search.
"Each individual is assigned their own number," Helmecy said.
The wristband is water-resistant and utilizes batteries that are checked monthly by police.
Missing persons who wear the wristbands can be tracked by use of radio technology, Helmecy said.
The tracking system works with a beeping sound emitted that gets stronger the closer it is to the wristband device.
Although the individuals who wandered off in Winfield were primarily senior citizens, the program isn't just for the elderly, Helmecy said.
Helmecy said he is in the process of signing up a 17-year-old teen who is autistic.
Others who will soon be part of the Winfield program include a 67-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease.
One of the good outcomes for Winfield Police was finding a 92-year-old man alive after he had gotten lost and spent the night in the woods behind WiseWay Market, Helmecy said.
"He was missing for 25 hours and just walked out of the woods. That was a good-case scenario," Helmecy said.
With the Project Lifesaver, the man could have been found much quicker, Helmecy said.
The program is geared toward anyone, in any age category, who has cognitive disorders including those with Alzheimer's and dementia or have been diagnosed with autism or Down syndrome.
Winfield police already have certified individuals who are trained to use the technology and they are working with nearby Lakes of the Four Seasons security to get their personnel on board with the new program, Helmecy said.
Helmecy notes the Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield and Winfield Township area, with its many lakes and ponds, is ripe with places for tragic outcomes to occur like that of Fodemski.
Many of those individuals who wander have a propensity to be drawn to water, Helmecy said.
The Project Lifesaver program, which was started in 1999 in Chesapeake, Virginia, by a nonprofit international organization, has been implemented in a number of area jurisdictions such as Crown Point, Schererville, Lowell, Lake Station, Hobart and Porter County Police.
Many of the programs, like that in Crown Point, are managed through the fire department, said Crown Point Fire Department Capt. Ryan Cusack.
The Crown Point program, like the one in Winfield, is free of charge due to donations by area organizations.
The Crown Point Fire Department started its program in 2008 following the death of an Alzheimer's patient who walked away from a care facility.
Crown Point partners with the Lake County Sheriff's Department utilizing that department's helicopter for searches, Cusack said.
"We have members who train with the aviation department. They (county police) will fly us to the area where the missing person was last seen," Cusack said.
Initial adoption
One of the first areas in the state of Indiana to begin Project Lifesaver was in Hendricks County.
Julia Lewis, a coordinator for Project Lifesaver for Hendricks County, said the program was initiated there in 2008, stayed rather stagnant and now has 99 clients.
The program increased its numbers in 2018 due to a tragedy involving an 8-year-old boy with autism who wandered into a pond in Brownsburg and drowned.
Shalom Lawson, who was diagnosed on the autism spectrum disorder, couldn't speak and wasn't able to get help, Lewis said.
"He had autism and drowned in a retention pond. His mom became a huge advocate," Lewis said.
Lewis foresees Project Lifesaver continuing to expand in a growing community such as Winfield.
Connections with other agencies and getting to know those who live in the area have all played a part in spreading the word about Project Lifesaver.
"It's been a great joint effort by everyone," Lewis said.
For more information about the Winfield Police Department Project Lifesaver program, call 219-779-9326 and ask for Winfield Deputy Marshal Ryan Helmecy,