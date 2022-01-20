Project Lifesaver aims to prevent more tragedies

WINFIELD — The main goal of Project Lifesaver is "bringing loved ones home."

The program, if in place three years ago, could have brought about a different outcome in a high-profile, four-month search for a missing Winfield man whose body was found in a church pond, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said.

"This is the type of tragedy we want to avoid by using this program. That's our goal that people who have a need for this service are involved with it," Ball said.

The deceased man, Terry Fodemski, 64, was found in an icy retention pond on 109th Avenue near Winfield's Holy Spirit Church by church volunteers.

Fodemski, who was reportedly having some mental health issues, fits the profile of the type of individual Winfield police hope to help with Project Lifesaver, Ball said.

"He was having some cognitive issues, and he was known to wander. When found, he was only a few blocks away from his home," Ball said.

Fodemski was one of three cases in the last seven years of people who have come up missing in the Winfield area and is the impetus for the town joining Project Lifesaver.