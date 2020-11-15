Town officials discuss means to address dementia wanderers

WINFIELD — In the wake of a fourth person reported missing in town but later found safe, Town Council members discussed ways to address these potentially fatal elopements.

Addressing his fellow council members recently, Dave Anderson outlined the search last weekend that resulted in finding a 93-year-old man in a local wooded area. The man, described as having undiagnosed dementia, was found unharmed.

“There were a lot of people looking for him,” said Anderson, citing several area police and fire units and a helicopter.

The council member cited the need to better educate the public on dementia.

Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Chief Jeff Kish reported the man, discovered missing a Saturday, was found about 12 hours later on Sunday afternoon.

Kish echoed Anderson’s comments about public education on dementia. The fire chief also mentioned the possibility of using tracking bracelets or GPS to find missing people and compiling a list of dementia patients who may be wanderers.

Kish said another possibility is Project Lifesaver, a program designed to protect and, when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive conditions that cause such behavior as wandering.