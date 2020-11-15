Town officials discuss means to address dementia wanderers

WINFIELD — In the wake of a fourth person reported missing in town but later found safe, Town Council members discussed ways to address these potentially fatal elopements.
Addressing his fellow council members recently, Dave Anderson outlined the search last weekend that resulted in finding a 93-year-old man in a local wooded area. The man, described as having undiagnosed dementia, was found unharmed.
“There were a lot of people looking for him,” said Anderson, citing several area police and fire units and a helicopter.
The council member cited the need to better educate the public on dementia.
Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Chief Jeff Kish reported the man, discovered missing a Saturday, was found about 12 hours later on Sunday afternoon.
Kish echoed Anderson’s comments about public education on dementia. The fire chief also mentioned the possibility of using tracking bracelets or GPS to find missing people and compiling a list of dementia patients who may be wanderers.
Kish said another possibility is Project Lifesaver, a program designed to protect and, when necessary, quickly locate individuals with cognitive conditions that cause such behavior as wandering.
In addition to using technology to locate wanderers, Lifesaver instructs first responders on cognitive conditions, the skills to respond to elopers, and the capacity for the safe return of an eloped person.
Council Vice President Tim Clayton asked Kish to keep town officials posted on any new developments in this area.
In other business, the council voted in favor of compensation rates for elected officials for 2021 and approved the salary ordinance for non-elected officers and employees.
Clerk-Treasurer Richard Anderson Jr. explained council pay rates have not changed for seven to eight years. The council president receives $612 biweekly, while the remaining four council members receive $384 biweekly.
Anderson will be receiving a 1.5% pay raise, which is the average pay hike for non-elected personnel and town employees. The raises take effect Jan. 1, 2021.
Elsewhere, Planning and Zoning Administrator Nick Bellar reported 101 new home permits in Winfield during 2020.
In other council business, the following items were approved:
• a supplemental contract for snow plowing service for winter 2020-21 with South County Landscaping of Crown Point.
• authorization for Clayton and the clerk-treasurer to execute a counter offer for an easement purchase at 109th and Grand avenues, as the town pursues improvements to the intersection.
• the 2021 holiday schedule for town staff, with the only notable difference is the loss of a half-day due to Christmas falling on Saturday.
• appointment of Phil Metzger to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
