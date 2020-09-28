 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two elementary school teachers impacted by COVID-19
alert urgent

Two elementary school teachers impacted by COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Winfield stock

A sign welcomes visitors into Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

Two teachers at a Northwest Indiana elementary school have been affected by COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

The educators work at Winfield Elementary School in the Crown Point Community School Corp.

Art Equihua, the school district's personnel director, said no students at the Winfield school have tested positive, and families with children in the affected classrooms have been notified.

The notice from the school district reminds Winfield school parents and students to be sure to wear a face mask in public places, practice social distancing as much as possible, and to monitor each day for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The two cases in Winfield follow 24 COVID-19 cases or exposures reported last week at Crown Point High School, and 36 at Taft Middle School during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

Altogether, the COVID-19 impact rate among the 7,902 students and employees in the Crown Point school district never has topped 0.53% in any week, records show.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts