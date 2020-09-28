Two elementary school teachers impacted by COVID-19

Two teachers at a Northwest Indiana elementary school have been affected by COVID-19, officials announced Monday.
The educators work at Winfield Elementary School in the Crown Point Community School Corp.
Art Equihua, the school district's personnel director, said no students at the Winfield school have tested positive, and families with children in the affected classrooms have been notified.
The notice from the school district reminds Winfield school parents and students to be sure to wear a face mask in public places, practice social distancing as much as possible, and to monitor each day for symptoms of the coronavirus.
The two cases in Winfield follow 24 COVID-19 cases or exposures reported last week at Crown Point High School, and 36 at Taft Middle School during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
Altogether, the COVID-19 impact rate among the 7,902 students and employees in the Crown Point school district never has topped 0.53% in any week, records show.
