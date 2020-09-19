UPDATE: Power restored to Crown Point, Winfield areas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Utility customers in the Crown Point and Winfield areas of Lake County have power restored after experiencing a wide outage late Saturday, NIPSCO reported.

At 10:30 p.m., the utility's website said 991 customers around Winfield and Crown Point were without power, out of 1,100 total outages.

Scattered outages were reported elsewhere in Lake and Porter counties, with the next highest figure of 47 in the Leroy area.

