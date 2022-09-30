WATCH NOW: Heavy rain brings flood of worry to Hidden Creek neighbors

WINFIELD — A prediction of heavy rain can put Noel Pina under a dark cloud of worry.

"If I hear a 2-inch prediction of rain or more, I don't sleep at night," Pina said.

Pina has reason to be concerned. He has been dealing with flooding issues at his Hidden Creek Estates home and property since he and his wife moved there six years ago.

When the rain is heavy, stormwater from the south, west and east flow onto the Pina property, covering close to an acre of their land off 101st Avenue just west of Clay Street.

"I have sandbags under my deck just as an added protection and three sump pumps installed," Pina said.

The water has also flooded and closed nearby roads and seeped into his basement and rotted out his deck.

The Penas have shelled out something like $35,000 to $40,000 for maintenance and purchases caused by the barrage of water.

"The retention pond wasn't built big enough to hold the water. It comes over the top like Niagara Falls. That's when I can't stop my house from flooding," Pina said.

Pina isn't alone.

His Hidden Creek neighbors Robert Foglio, Scott Habenicht and Rich Solecki are among the residents who are regular attendees at the Winfield Storm Water Board meetings.

They want town officials to remedy their situation and to also ensure there isn't more flooding in the future as new Winfield subdivisions are approved.

"I'm just a neighbor of Noel's, but I go over that culvert (on 101st Avenue) every day. The road is eroded, and one side is five feet down. Somebody is going to get hurt. I'm looking at safety issues, and I think when you have issues like that they need to be addressed quickly," Solecki said.

Foglio and Habenicht said they've had problems since they moved to the area.

"I've lived here since 1997, and one month after I moved in it (the water) was at my door," Foglio said.

Habenicht recalls standing up to his waist in water wearing waders in Pena's basement.

Remedy delayed over easement issue

At the Winfield Storm Water Board meeting Sept. 13, the residents were told there's a holdup on the drainage improvement project that was ready to go out for bids.

Storm Water Board President Tim Clayton said that the delay was on the Merrillville end of the project and that officials are pursuing several options to rectify the flooding issues that affect the Hidden Creek Estates subdivision.

Matt Lake, executive director of the Merrillville Stormwater Utility, said the town of Merrillville stands solidly in support of Winfield's project and agrees with Clayton's assessment of the situation.

Lake said the problem is that Merrillville residents Gary and Deborah Hammond, who live north of Hidden Creek Estates, have chosen not to sign a necessary easement agreement, so the project, as it is presently designed, can't go forward.

"We don't want them going through our property, and we don't want any more water coming through our property," Deborah Hammond said.

She and her husband have talked to neighbors on the Merrillville side and they also believe the proposed Winfield project would bring more water their way.

Lake said he thinks there may be a way to circumvent Hammond's property by redesigning the project.

It needs to go forward because it's a public safety issue for both Winfield and Merrillville residents, he said.

Winfield Town Council President Gerald Stiener said officials have obtained $200,000 in funding through the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission to help cover expenses.

"We'll tackle every remedy possible to solve this problem," Stiener said.

"We want to make sure this is fixed and give residents peace of mind," Clayton said.

He wants to get the matter resolved — quickly.

"I'd like to see this go out to bid in two weeks," Clayton said.