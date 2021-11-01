Winfield adopts 2022 budget

Anderson said he began working with state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, to see what the town could do through legislation to find a way to fund town services, which included making a case to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.

Thanks to the efforts of Niemeyer and Olthoff, Anderson said he learned a few weeks ago that Winfield will receive an additional $1.1 million in property tax levy.

Anderson said before looking for assistance from legislators he looked at every community in the state between 5,000 and 10,000 residents (similar to the size of Winfield) and discovered the average tax collected for those municipalities' general fund was around 92 cents.

That compared to Winfield's, which was about 7 cents, Anderson said.

"The first thing I thought was I can't run the community at this rate any more," Anderson said.

Other good news for the town of Winfield is the assessed valuation saw a 10% increase from 2020 to 2021, the largest increase since 2008.

Anderson envisions a similar increase of at least 10% next year.

"Our assessed valuation will increase over the next five years," Anderson said.