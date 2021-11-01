Winfield adopts 2022 budget

WINFIELD— The Town Council has approved a $6.7 million budget for 2022, a spending plan which includes hiring a fire chief.
Some of the highlights of the proposed 2022 budget, as presented by Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson, include the addition of new town employees including a full-time building department clerk, a fire chief position, and a split of the combined planning/zoning/town administrator position into two full-time positions.
The budget will also include funding to cover dependents on health insurance for full-time employees, adding two or three new police SUVs for the town marshal's department and adding two or three street department vehicles for public works.
In addition, the town's marshal department will be adding two additional officers and additional administrative hours in 2022, for a total of seven full-time officers.
Even though the budget and services have grown, most Winfield residents won't be paying more in property taxes, Anderson said.
The property tax rate in 2021 was 39 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and will likely increase to around 54 cents per $100 in 2022, Anderson said.
"The bottom line is that most residents won't be paying more taxes as long as they have a homestead exemption," Anderson emphasized.
Anderson said he began working with state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and state Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, to see what the town could do through legislation to find a way to fund town services, which included making a case to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Thanks to the efforts of Niemeyer and Olthoff, Anderson said he learned a few weeks ago that Winfield will receive an additional $1.1 million in property tax levy.
Anderson said before looking for assistance from legislators he looked at every community in the state between 5,000 and 10,000 residents (similar to the size of Winfield) and discovered the average tax collected for those municipalities' general fund was around 92 cents.
That compared to Winfield's, which was about 7 cents, Anderson said.
"The first thing I thought was I can't run the community at this rate any more," Anderson said.
Other good news for the town of Winfield is the assessed valuation saw a 10% increase from 2020 to 2021, the largest increase since 2008.
Anderson envisions a similar increase of at least 10% next year.
"Our assessed valuation will increase over the next five years," Anderson said.
Building department revenue is also expected to be higher with $800,000 in 2022 compared to an estimated $675,000 for 2021.