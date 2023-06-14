WINFIELD — The town’s new comprehensive master plan is now part of its history going forward into the next 10 to 20 years.

The Town Council at its meeting Tuesday adopted the master plan, which can be used in future development of a town ranked as the ninth fastest growing community in the state.

“Winfield is a gem,” Veridus Group representative Jack Woods said.

Woods, a Veridus Group project analyst, and Alaina Shonkwiler, Veridus Group director of community and economic development, have been working on the master plan since early this year.

Town officials late last year hired Veridus, an Indianapolis-based company, for $50,000 to draft a new comprehensive master plan for the community.

Shonkwiler said the last time the town had any type of master plan in place was 2007, and given the growth in the community, a comprehensive plan was very much needed to guide it in the next 10-20 years.

Woods said six focus areas were identified based on community feedback and findings from previous phases of the planning process.

Those focus groups are: land use, economic development, housing and neighborhoods, transportation, parks, recreation, open space, and natural resources and infrastructure.

Goals are listed under each of the focus groups, such as under housing, which lists as its goal: “provide high quality housing that reinforces and expands existing residential offerings to add value and promote sustainability.”

Shonkwiler said information for the plan was gathered from two public workshops and an online survey.

“We are now at conclusion,” she said.

Woods said the study, which is incorporated in the plan, examined the composition of the town’s population.

Though younger overall when compared to county and state statistics, Winfield has a lower percentage of residents in the 25-34 age bracket which represents an age group starting a family or buying homes, he said.

So planning efforts may want to consider strategies that help Winfield attract more residents in this adult age group in regard to housing stock and amenities, he said.

Some other statistics Woods presented under data analysis: 74% of Winfield homes are valued at $250,000 from 2000 to 2020 statistics; the town’s housing stock mostly consists of owner-occupied units or 84% of all housing units; and median household income for residents is over $115,000 annually or almost twice as large as the median income of both Lake County and Indiana.

Town Council officials, including president Tim Clayton, had only good things to say about the final plan.

“This is a great little tool for us,” Clayton said.

Town Councilman Zack Beaver also praised the final plan.

“It’s refreshing for us. It backs up what we were doing,” Beaver said.

A snapshot of the town shows that Winfield has increased in population by 212% between 2000 and 2020, with it ranking ninth-largest in growth rate for a town or city in Indiana.

Winfield, incorporated as a town in 1993, had a population of 2,298. That figure increased to 4,383 in 2010 and to 5,987 in 2019.

In the 2020 U.S. Census the town of Winfield’s population was listed as 7,000.