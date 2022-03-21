Winfield Council pens chicken ordinance

WINFIELD — The Town Council has penned a revised town code to address the issue of chickens being raised on residential property in town.
The revised town code, under the heading of hobby farms, allows female chickens only to be raised on nonconforming agriculture lots of one to four acres and residential lots of one acre or greater.
The revisions, which were first approved by the Plan Commission earlier this year, were given final approval by the Town Council last week.
Town Administrator Nick Bellar said Derek and Rita Van Tichelt, the family that has been raising the 15 chickens, will be notified by the town's code enforcement officer of the changes.
"They will have to be in compliance," Bellar said.
The town's code enforcement officer will also be notifying the complainants, Jennifer and Shawn Menear, who live next to the Van Tichelt family.
The proposed changes also include the following:
No more than eight female chickens are permitted per lot with a single-family dwelling. There must be at least four square feet per chicken of permeable land area available for chickens, plus adequate freestanding enclosed shelter space to protect the chickens from the elements and to prevent wildlife or other predators from gaining entry. Adequate fencing must be provided to prevent the chickens from escaping when not in their shelters. Chickens cannot run freely in a yard. The outside pen must be completely enclosed on all sides and top with wire. Premises must be maintained in a sanitary condition, free from insects and rodents, offensive odors, excessive noise or any other conditions which will constitute a public nuisance. At any one time, only one chicken shelter or pen is permitted on any property. No roosters may be kept on any property. Chickens permitted in this section are for personal use only. No business, field trip or tour activities related to the chickens are allowed. Structures constructed for chickens (coops, shelters, etc.) shall be permitted through the Town of Winfield Building Department and held to the same construction and setback standards detailed in the hobby farms code.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Habitat for Humanity home recipient Michaelene Flores nails studs for a wall for her new home.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Messages for Michaelene Flores are left on the studs of a wall to be used for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
Habitat for Humanity builds walls for new home
Jeff Perz, left, and the Rev. Scott Mauch help assemble one of 34 walls for an upcoming Habitat for Humanity home.
MC mayor: 'We are bouncing back'
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry and his wife, Barbara, tossed out beach balls with the central theme of his State of the City address — "We are bouncing back" — Friday at Blue Chip Casino and Hotel.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton cheerleaders react after a late free throw by Travis Grayson to put the Trojans ahead Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton student fans cheer during a timeout on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton fans cheer in the background after Travis Grayson earned an and-one on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton coach Marc Urban calls for a five-second inbound violation against Kokomo on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton's Chris Mullen reacts after drawing a charge on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton's Travis Grayson celebrates as time expires on the Trojans' 42-40 semistate win over Kokomo on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
The Chesterton Trojans celebrate with their 4A semistate trophy Saturday after defeating Kokomo 42-40 at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton fans cheer rally during a timeout on Saturday during a 4A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class 4A boys basketball semistate: Chesterton vs. Kokomo
Chesterton coach Marc Urban, left, and Owen Guest share a chest bump on Saturday as they celebrate the Trojans' 42-40 semistate win over Kokomo in Lafayette.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century fans cheer on the Cougars on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Ashton Williamson flexes after an and-one by Eric Price on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Quintin Floyd reacts after earning an and-one on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century players react after their overtime loss to Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday at Lafayette Jefferson.
Class A boys basketball semistate: 21st Century vs. Lafayette Central Catholic
21st Century's Ashton Williamson, center, high-fives teammate Eric Price, left, after Price earned an and-one on Saturday during a Class A semistate at Lafayette Jefferson.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Exsaliyah Sandifer and Nathan Alcott wait for the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Parade goers wait for the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Members of the Indiana Ballet Theater perform Thursday at Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Keith Zerbian of Merrillville was on hand Thursday for Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Priscilla Solina and her 4-year-old son Joey take a selfie Thursday before the start of Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade.
Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade
Miss Crown Point Teen Kristina Knight joins the fun Thursday at Crown Point's St. Patrick's Day parade. The parade returned Thursday night after a two-year hiatus.
140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65
Workers from Flagpoles Etc. work on the base of the new 140-foot tall flagpole in the roundabout at 109th Avenue and I-65.
140-foot tall flagpole at the roundabout at I-65
Robert Ray, owner of Flagpoles Etc. touches up the paint on the new 140-foot tall flagpole in the roundabout at 109th Avenue and I-65 in Crown Point.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Elena Delgado, 6, left, and 8-year-old Violet Bogel practice their hockey skills at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
John Krull, of St. John, has a chat with his 4-year-old daughter Emma at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Youth level hockey is part of Northwest Indiana's growth
Nathan Sutor, 4, of Lowell, joins children for youth hockey at the Midwest Training & Ice Center in St. John.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
People listen to speakers Tuesday in Hobart's Festival Park during a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
The American and Ukrainian flags fly side by side Tuesday at Hobart's Festival Park as members of the Hobart community gathered for a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
Hobart Community prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
Local Ukranian Americans and their families joined members of the Hobart community Tuesday at Hobart’s Festival Park for a prayer vigil in support of Ukraine.
