Winfield Council pens chicken ordinance

WINFIELD — The Town Council has penned a revised town code to address the issue of chickens being raised on residential property in town.

The revised town code, under the heading of hobby farms, allows female chickens only to be raised on nonconforming agriculture lots of one to four acres and residential lots of one acre or greater.

The revisions, which were first approved by the Plan Commission earlier this year, were given final approval by the Town Council last week.

Town Administrator Nick Bellar said Derek and Rita Van Tichelt, the family that has been raising the 15 chickens, will be notified by the town's code enforcement officer of the changes.

"They will have to be in compliance," Bellar said.

The town's code enforcement officer will also be notifying the complainants, Jennifer and Shawn Menear, who live next to the Van Tichelt family.

The proposed changes also include the following:

No more than eight female chickens are permitted per lot with a single-family dwelling.

There must be at least four square feet per chicken of permeable land area available for chickens, plus adequate freestanding enclosed shelter space to protect the chickens from the elements and to prevent wildlife or other predators from gaining entry.

Adequate fencing must be provided to prevent the chickens from escaping when not in their shelters. Chickens cannot run freely in a yard. The outside pen must be completely enclosed on all sides and top with wire.

Premises must be maintained in a sanitary condition, free from insects and rodents, offensive odors, excessive noise or any other conditions which will constitute a public nuisance.

At any one time, only one chicken shelter or pen is permitted on any property.

No roosters may be kept on any property.

Chickens permitted in this section are for personal use only. No business, field trip or tour activities related to the chickens are allowed.

Structures constructed for chickens (coops, shelters, etc.) shall be permitted through the Town of Winfield Building Department and held to the same construction and setback standards detailed in the hobby farms code.

