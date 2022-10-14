Winfield development gets nod

WINFIELD — The Winfield Plan Commission approved the second phase of a subdivision that proved controversial when first approved last year.

Planners on Thursday signed off on secondary plat approval for Aylesworth Phase 2, which includes 92 lots and one outlot.

The secondary plat approval next goes before the Winfield Town Council for its endorsement.

The Town Council last June approved the 515-lot Aylesworth subdivision, originally called Aylesworth Farms, despite objection from residents.

Residents packed the Town Hall meeting room last year to voice their concerns over property density and adverse impacts on the community.

At that session, resident Mike Zolfo Jr. presented a petition with 246 signatures of people against the development, largely because of its density.

The project developer for Aylesworth, located at 5807 E. 109th Ave., is Lennar Homes of Indiana.

Todd Kleven, land planning and entitlement manager for Lennar, said the first phase of the project was started late last year.

He said the development would take up more than 200 acres. While the average Winfield home sells for $409,000, Kleven said, Lennar homes average $425,900.

He is hopeful the second phase will be completed in another year with the third phase started by the end of next year.

Town Administrator Nick Bellar said the infrastructure was in place and agreed the second phase could go forward.

"It's in good shape," Bellar said.

Planners also agreed to reduce the performance bond, in light of work completed, to $573,886.