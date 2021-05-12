Winfield eyes mid-summer start for 109th project

WINFIELD — Work on the upcoming 109th Avenue improvement project is targeted to begin sometime after the Fourth of July, town officials said Tuesday.

The 90-day project includes 54 days of closure, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said at the Town Council meeting.

An exact date of the start of the project and any dates for the road closure have yet to be determined, Bellar said.

In related action to the upcoming construction, the Town Council approved a license agreement with Yvette and Carmen George, who live at 6307 E. 109th Ave.

The agreement with the George family allows town officials temporary access to their property on 109th Avenue when construction begins, Town Council President Gerald Stiener said.

Announced earlier this year, the “long-awaited” project is set to improve the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard, which officials have called “very dangerous.”

The project includes lowering 109th Avenue at the intersection to create a line of sight for motorists; widening the road to include shoulders and a turn lane; adding drainage swales on both sides of 109th, and installing a new culvert, project documents show.