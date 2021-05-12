Winfield eyes mid-summer start for 109th project

WINFIELD — Work on the upcoming 109th Avenue improvement project is targeted to begin sometime after the Fourth of July, town officials said Tuesday.
The 90-day project includes 54 days of closure, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said at the Town Council meeting.
An exact date of the start of the project and any dates for the road closure have yet to be determined, Bellar said.
In related action to the upcoming construction, the Town Council approved a license agreement with Yvette and Carmen George, who live at 6307 E. 109th Ave.
The agreement with the George family allows town officials temporary access to their property on 109th Avenue when construction begins, Town Council President Gerald Stiener said.
Announced earlier this year, the “long-awaited” project is set to improve the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard, which officials have called “very dangerous.”
The project includes lowering 109th Avenue at the intersection to create a line of sight for motorists; widening the road to include shoulders and a turn lane; adding drainage swales on both sides of 109th, and installing a new culvert, project documents show.
In other business, the Town Council awarded a $68,900 contract to DLZ of Munster to develop a master plan to determine the future needs at five of the town's major intersections, primarily along 109th Avenue and 117th Avenue.
Those intersections include Arizona and 109th, State Street and 109th, Green Place and 109th, Randolph and Gibson Street and Randolph and 117th Avenue.
Stiener said the master plan will be key for any future conversations the town has with schools or developers.
Those future needs at the various intersections may include the addition of a stoplight or a roundabout, Stiener said.
The Town Council also declared the month of May Mental Health Awareness Month.
"It's been a tough year for a lot of people," Town Councilman Tim Clayton said.
Clayton noted that positive messages have been placed on the town's web site and the town is also providing free-of-charge blank signs on which residents can print their own positive messages in an effort to promote awareness.
"This is a serious issue we've all dealt with," Clayton said.