WINFIELD — Town Marshal Don Ball describes Police Chaplain Danny Cox as a “rock of support and guidance” for his help responding to a grenade explosion May 20 in Lakes of the Four Seasons.

“Not only did he console and help with the family, but he stayed and helped with first responders,” Ball said Tuesday.

Bryan Niedert, 47, of Lakes of the Four Seasons died in the blast at his home May 20, Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick said.

Niedert’s family was searching through their grandfather’s belongings around 6:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive and reportedly found a hand grenade, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The grenade detonated, killing Niedert and hospitalizing his 14-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter for treatment of shrapnel injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the incident, including Winfield police and the Four Seasons Fire Force.

Ball said Cox was at home with his family but came to Lakes of the Four Seasons right after the incident and stayed there until the end of the day.

Cox provided spiritual support and counseling at the scene.

Cox, senior pastor at LifeWell Christian Church in Winfield, has volunteered as a chaplain with the Winfield department for nearly three years.

“It’s his caring heart we are recognizing tonight,” Ball said.