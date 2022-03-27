Winfield housing stock grows

WINFIELD — The town will be adding 189 new homes in a subdivision named after its proximity to Grand Boulevard.

The Town Council has given final approval to the Grand Ridge subdivision.

The new subdivision is located on 87 acres at 10319 Grand Blvd., said Doug Ehens, vice president of Providence Real Estate Development.

"We are planning on breaking ground on the project in May," Ehens said after the council meeting.

Plans are to build 134 traditional homes between 2,000-3,000 square feet and 55 maintenance-free, age-targeted cottages between 1,600-2,000 square feet, Ehens said.

Cost to build the traditional homes, a mixture of two-story and ranch-style, would be in the low- to mid-$400,000 range, Ehens said.

Cost to build the age-targeted cottages would be in the mid- to upper-$300,000 range.

The subdivision will be built in phases and include a walking path that will be owned by the homeowners association and the town, a park, play equipment for youngsters, gazebos and places for people to gather.

Residents had numerous questions when the development was brought before the Winfield Plan Commission last month.

They were concerned about increased crime, privacy issues, drainage problems and use of a pond on the property that will go from private to public.

In addition to those who spoke at the meeting, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said he also received several online messages from residents concerned about traffic, safety and even whether schools would be able to accommodate the potential new students.

Town Councilman David Anderson addressed some of the concerns, including traffic. He said the developer will contribute $250,000 toward improvements to Grand Boulevard.

"One of the things we have worked on for years is traffic plans, and there are more changes to come as provided by the $250,000 which will go to improve Grand Boulevard," Anderson said.

Town Councilman Zack Beaver asked Town Engineer Michael Duffy about any additional traffic issues because of the new subdivision.

Duffy said the study done at the area showed the new subdivision, once fully built, would have "minimal impact" on traffic at 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard.

In other business, the Town Council approved an average 5% increase for five employees who are classified as non-elected.

The job classification and new salaries are office and events coordinator, $41,000; building administrator, $55,000; deputy clerk treasurer, $59,748; building department clerk, $43,000; and utility and accounts payable clerk, $41,652.

