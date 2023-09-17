The Crown Point Library and the Crossroads Chamber of Commerce celebrated the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
"The Library is looking forward to continuing to serve the Winfield community and build community partnerships with the town of Winfield and other partners to better serve the growing area within our library district," Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Library, said in an email to the Times.
Improvements included an expanded interactive children's play area, remodeled bathrooms, the addition of a private study room, increased shelving, upgraded flooring and the relocation of the front door.
The renovations were funded through a bond refinancing of the library's existing bond for the Crown Point location. Because interest rates have dropped, an additional $1.1 million was made available for capital improvements at both branches. Wendorf said the refinancing will have no impact on taxpayers. Improvements at the Crown Point Library have included floor replacements, HVAC repairs, an upgraded security camera system, an interactive play area, new computers and more.
The Winfield Library was closed for construction for eight weeks in February and April and for an additional four days in August.
The first Winfield branch opened in 1989 in a Winfield Township shopping center off 109th Avenue. The initial branch operated only 17 hours a week and outgrew its space in three years. It was incorporated into the Winfield Township Municipal Complex, according to history compiled by the Crown Point library. The library moved to its current location at 10771 Randolph St., in 2016.
According to a news release, the library's service areas, Center and Winfield townships, have experienced double-digit growth since the 2020 census.
Crown Point-based Professional Building Services, Inc. completed $291,860 of renovations. An additional $49,000 was spent on new shelving.
"I enjoy seeing people’s reactions and hearing how impressed they are with the finished product," Winfield Branch Supervisor Cindy Baumeister said in the news release. "Although the footprint size of the library didn’t change, many people say it feels much bigger."
