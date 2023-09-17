The first Winfield branch opened in 1989 in a Winfield Township shopping center off 109th Avenue. The initial branch operated only 17 hours a week and outgrew its space in three years. It was incorporated into the Winfield Township Municipal Complex, according to history compiled by the Crown Point library. The library moved to its current location at 10771 Randolph St., in 2016.

According to a news release, the library's service areas, Center and Winfield townships, have experienced double-digit growth since the 2020 census.