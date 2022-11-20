Winfield moves forward with plans to resolve subdivision flooding issues

WINFIELD — Town officials are moving forward with plans to resolve flooding issues at Hidden Creek Estates.

Bids for the project will be opened at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Winfield Town Hall.

The bids will be placed under advisement, as is the procedure, and the contract awarded sometime next year, Tim Clayton, Storm Water Board president, said.

Weather will likely play a role in when the project can start, Clayton said.

Town Engineer Michael Duffy said the project includes the installation of a 54-inch pipe that is expected to improve water flow.

Town Administrator Nick Bellar said he had recently met with residents to go over the project.

Robert Foglio, Scott Habenicht and Rich Solecki, along with Noel Pina, have been among the residents who are regular attendees at the Storm Water Board meetings.

Foglio and Habenicht said they've had flooding problems since they moved to the area in the late 1990s.

Pina said that when rain is heavy, stormwater from the south, west and east flows onto his property, covering close to an acre of his land off 101st Avenue just west of Clay Street.

Pina said he and his wife have been dealing with flooding issues since they moved to Hidden Creek subdivision six years ago.

In other business, the board agreed to advertise bids for a new street sweeper.

Public Works Director Tony Clark said the new street sweeper is necessary as the present one is falling apart

The new one will be more efficient, should last some 20 years and is much needed given the growth of the town, Clark said.

Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said financing for the street sweeper will be 50% from the public works and 50% from the stormwater funds.