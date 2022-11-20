Winfield moves forward with plans to resolve subdivision flooding issues

WINFIELD — Town officials are moving forward with plans to resolve flooding issues at Hidden Creek Estates.
Bids for the project will be opened at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Winfield Town Hall.
The bids will be placed under advisement, as is the procedure, and the contract awarded sometime next year, Tim Clayton, Storm Water Board president, said.
Weather will likely play a role in when the project can start, Clayton said.
Town Engineer Michael Duffy said the project includes the installation of a 54-inch pipe that is expected to improve water flow.
Town Administrator Nick Bellar said he had recently met with residents to go over the project.
Robert Foglio, Scott Habenicht and Rich Solecki, along with Noel Pina, have been among the residents who are regular attendees at the Storm Water Board meetings.
- Pot growing operation, explosive devices and guns found at Porter County home, cops say
- JERRY DAVICH: 5-year-old boy with 'childhood Alzheimer's' doesn't know he's ill: 'All he knows is that he's happy'
- Whiting man seriously injured by tree stand fall while deer hunting
- Jasper County man dies after falling into manure lagoon on dairy farm, sheriff says
- Merrillville shooting injures one, damages vehicles, buildings, police say
- Winfield father charged with neglect after infant suffers brain injury
- Lake County man guilty of illegally dumping more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
- Sister pleads guilty in 10-year-old brother's tortuous death
- Porter County man joins wife behind bars after pot plants, explosives and guns found in home, cops say
- Portillo's plans grand opening Tuesday in Schererville
- Man pleads guilty in double homicide near Hammond bar
- Bank teller admits she teamed up with man to steal $190,000
- State can seize all property of Indiana local governments, court rules
- Trial to start Monday for 2 charged in connection with homicide outside bar
- Notre Dame recruit Drayk Bowen runs for 358 yards, 5 TDs to lead Andrean back to state
Foglio and Habenicht said they've had flooding problems since they moved to the area in the late 1990s.
Pina said that when rain is heavy, stormwater from the south, west and east flows onto his property, covering close to an acre of his land off 101st Avenue just west of Clay Street.
Pina said he and his wife have been dealing with flooding issues since they moved to Hidden Creek subdivision six years ago.
In other business, the board agreed to advertise bids for a new street sweeper.
Public Works Director Tony Clark said the new street sweeper is necessary as the present one is falling apart
The new one will be more efficient, should last some 20 years and is much needed given the growth of the town, Clark said.
Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said financing for the street sweeper will be 50% from the public works and 50% from the stormwater funds.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
National Park Services Great Lake Fire Management Zone burn
110822-spt-bbh 21st_7
110822-spt-bbh 21st_5
110822-spt-bbh 21st_4
110822-spt-bbh 21st_6
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan awaits election results
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan awaits election results
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan awaits election results
Democratic Party Rally
Democratic Party Rally
With Election Day over, let's keep an eye on how the losing candidates respond to defeat
Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award
Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award
Pathway to Adventure Boy Scout Council Distinguished Citizens Award
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
St. Mary's knows pasta's power
IMG_9324.jpg
IMG_9330.jpg
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
Merrillville at Valparaiso in Class 5A regional
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_1
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_3
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_4
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_10
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_7
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_6
111222-spt-fbh-lcc-and_8
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
St. Mary Catholic Community School annual spaghetti lunch/dinner
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!