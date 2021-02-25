Winfield nearing contract for109th and Grand project

Stiener call the intersection "very dangerous."

"It's a major improvement to 109th Avenue and will help keep traffic flowing, help avoid accidents, and we're all excited about it," Stiener said.

The project includes lowering 109th Avenue at the intersection to create a line of sight for motorists; widening the road to include shoulders and a turn lane; adding drainage swales on both sides of 109th; and installing a new culvert, project documents show.

"It's really going to happen. It's been a long time coming," Stiener said, adding, "We've been working on this for a long time — doing right-away acquisitions, and everything else that it took to get this done. It's not an easy project."

Work on the project is expected to begin in July, Stiener said.

In other business, the Town Council approved plans for Clover Grove, an 81-lot residential subdivision proposed for the southwest corner of Randolph and 117th streets.

The Plan Commission sent positive recommendations to the council after it unanimously approved a rezone from agricultural to planned development residential, along with primary plat approval, for the 34-acre project owned by Mary Jo Dykuis and being developed by Olthof Homes of St. John.