Winfield nearing contract for109th and Grand project

WINFIELD — The Town Council paved the way Tuesday for a long-awaited project.
The council opened seven bids for improvements to the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard.
"The bids came in lower than we anticipated and we're very excited about that," Town Council President Gerald Stiener said.
The bids were taken under advisement, pending review by both legal and engineering staff.
A contract will likely be awarded at the March 9 council meeting, Town Council Vice President Tim Clayton said.
The bids were as follows: Gariup Construction of Gary, $1,661,600; Rieth-Riley Construction of Gary, $1,414,261; LGS Plumbing of Crown Point, $1,697,215; Dyer Construction of Dyer, $1,627,050; Walsh & Kelly of Griffith, $1,525,089; G.E. Marshall, of Valparaiso, $1,504,163; and Grimmer Construction of Highland, $1,606,012.
Stiener, earlier this winter, said the town received a state Community Crossing grant for $1 million, as well as funds from the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission, to complete the improvements, which had been projected to cost $1.5 million.
"We're very grateful to both those groups because we don't have the money to make those improvements on our own," Stiener said.
Stiener call the intersection "very dangerous."
"It's a major improvement to 109th Avenue and will help keep traffic flowing, help avoid accidents, and we're all excited about it," Stiener said.
The project includes lowering 109th Avenue at the intersection to create a line of sight for motorists; widening the road to include shoulders and a turn lane; adding drainage swales on both sides of 109th; and installing a new culvert, project documents show.
"It's really going to happen. It's been a long time coming," Stiener said, adding, "We've been working on this for a long time — doing right-away acquisitions, and everything else that it took to get this done. It's not an easy project."
Work on the project is expected to begin in July, Stiener said.
In other business, the Town Council approved plans for Clover Grove, an 81-lot residential subdivision proposed for the southwest corner of Randolph and 117th streets.
The Plan Commission sent positive recommendations to the council after it unanimously approved a rezone from agricultural to planned development residential, along with primary plat approval, for the 34-acre project owned by Mary Jo Dykuis and being developed by Olthof Homes of St. John.
Chip Krusemark, land acquisition manager for Olthof, explained that Clover Grove includes 57 single-family units and 24 villa homes. Single-family homes, Krusemark said, could range between 1,700 and 3,130 square feet in size, with villas ranging between 1,400 and 1,900 square feet.
Krusemark said these residences typically cost around $370,000 for single-family units and $270,000 for villas.
Krusemark said Olthof is hoping to break ground this summer on the development.
In other business, the Town Council:
• Swore into office newly hired Deputy Marshall Brandon MacMahon.
• Approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Lake County to undertake community development activities for fiscal years 2022 to 2024.
• Renewed the town's liability insurance for 2021.