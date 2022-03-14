Winfield planners deny subdivision proposal

WINFIELD — The Plan Commission said no to proposed plans for the final phase of Wyndance development and yes to plans for a new auto parts store.

The revised plans, as part of a proposed Wyndance Springs, include 48 residential units, primarily duplexes, off East 109th Avenue.

Thieneman Homes Inc. owner Shannon Thieneman showed several drawings of the proposed units as well as plans for a decorative tree-lined entrance and a pergola, fire pit and patio, where people in the subdivision could gather.

A lighted fountain and lighted monument sign were also part of the plans as presented by Thieneman to planners.

Thieneman said she bumped up the size of the two-bedroom ranch village from an initial 1,535 square feet to 1,603 square feet and the three-bedroom villa at an initial 1,870 square feet to 1,930 square feet.

Plan Commission member David Anderson commended Thieneman on making improvements to the back of the duplexes but said he still wanted brick or stone as part of the architectural plans.

Commission member Gerry Stiener said he couldn't approve any more duplexes when planners had previously turned down four other requests from other developers.

"We want single-family housing at a higher price point," Stiener said.

A poll of fellow Plan Commission members provided the developers with the answer they sought on whether to proceed.

"My vote would be no. I'm not in favor of it," commission President Tim Clayton said.

Planners Mark Nelson, Tony Clark and Joe Gacsy, all agreed with Clayton, Anderson and Stiener.

"I'd say you have your answer," Anderson said.

Thieneman told the Plan Commission those wanting to purchase a home in Winfield want a "variety of product" to choose from.

"We have a lot of duplexes," Stiener said.

In other business, the Plan Commission gave the go-ahead to O'Reilly Auto Parts spokesman Rob Horton on his request for secondary plat approval.

Plans by O'Reilly Auto Parts are to build a new business southeast of the 109th Avenue/Randolph intersection, just south of Rees Funeral Home.

Construction of the business can go forward once a maintenance agreement for a common pond and common access is finalized, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

