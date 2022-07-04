Winfield plans improvements to 121st Avenue

WINFIELD — The Town Council has plans to transform a former farm road into a well-traveled street feeding into the new Taft Middle School.

The council took under advisement two bids for improvements to 121st Avenue. They came from Rieth-Riley, for $1,446,277 and Milestone, for $1,181,885.

Money to pay for the improvements will come from the Community Crossings project fund, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.

The town received $944,423 in funding to pay for the improvements earlier this year, Anderson said. The money comes from the state's local road and bridge matching grant funds.

Improvements will likely start in August or September once the contract is awarded, Anderson said.

"It's an old farm road that will feed into the new Taft Middle School," Anderson said.

Work will include drainage and stormwater work and upgrading the roadway's base, Anderson said.

The school is paving the part of 121st Avenue that is adjacent to the property it owns.

The town is paving 121st Avenue, about a mile section, from Decatur west to the town's corporate limits, Anderson said.

In other business, Town Marshal Daniel Ball commended Officer Jordan Billups-Taylor for his service to the police department.

The commendation came, in part, for how he handled a traffic stop at 108th and Randolph on April 5.

The driver didn't have proof of identification and further investigation showed she had in her possession 93 credit cards, fake checks and a small amount of methamphetamine, Ball said.

Further investigation also showed the driver has charges filed against her in Georgia, including failure to identify, possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen credit cards.

In addition to Billups-Taylor being awarded an exemplary service award, other officers were honored at a previous meeting, including Sgt. Stephen Garpow and Officers Brandon McMahon, Brandyn Misch and Skyler Hofer.

Billups-Taylor also received a distinguished service award for his handling of a March 6 incident at a home in Doubletree Lake Estates East.

