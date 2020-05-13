You are the owner of this article.
Winfield Police Department swears in fifth officer
WINFIELD — Winfield bulked up its police force with a fifth officer sworn in this week.

Sam Steward, of Lowell, was sworn in Tuesday at a Winfield Town Council meeting, according to the Winfield Police Department. 

Steward is the newest member of the Winfield Police Department and previously served the Schneider Police Department and New Chicago Police Department.

Steward, a Lowell High School graduate, graduated from the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2019.

With the addition of Steward, the Winfield Police Department now has five full-time officers, said Winfield Marshal Dan Ball. In March, the department saw the departure of Deputy Ryan Kovacik, who joined the Canadian National Railroad Police.

"With the addition of a fifth officer, we are well-staffed to meet the law enforcement needs for the town of Winfield," Ball said. "We are right where we hoped to be when we created our five-year plan in 2015."

Deputies Brock Moore and Branden Benton, along with police dog Tank, were presented with Outstanding Achievement Awards.

On April 18, Moore, Benton and Tank worked together to arrest three people suspected of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Stony Run subdivision.

During the meeting, Benton was also promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Benton became in a Winfield officer in June 2017 and was recognized for his leadership in the department.

