Winfield Police Department swears in fifth officer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINFIELD — Winfield bulked up its police force with a fifth officer sworn in this week.

Sam Steward, of Lowell, was sworn in Tuesday at a Winfield Town Council meeting, according to the Winfield Police Department.

Steward is the newest member of the Winfield Police Department and previously served the Schneider Police Department and New Chicago Police Department.

Steward, a Lowell High School graduate, graduated from the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2019.

With the addition of Steward, the Winfield Police Department now has five full-time officers, said Winfield Marshal Dan Ball. In March, the department saw the departure of Deputy Ryan Kovacik, who joined the Canadian National Railroad Police.

"With the addition of a fifth officer, we are well-staffed to meet the law enforcement needs for the town of Winfield," Ball said. "We are right where we hoped to be when we created our five-year plan in 2015."

Deputies Brock Moore and Branden Benton, along with police dog Tank, were presented with Outstanding Achievement Awards.