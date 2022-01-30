Winfield police K-9 carries on name of late resident

WINFIELD — Marie Buckingham's son was killed 11 years ago after an impaired truck driver hit his car.

Buckingham promised "you will never be forgotten" on the deathbed of her 25-year-old son, Ryan Adam Kelly, just before he was taken off life support.

It's a promise Buckingham has kept through the years. This past week, she gave the Winfield Police Department a black Labrador retriever, whose name, Rak, spells out the initials of her late son, Ryan Adam Kelly.

"I bought the dog to carry on my son's name and to get drugs off the street so no one has to bury their son like I did," Buckingham said.

Buckingham, a longtime Lakes of the Four Seasons resident, came to the Winfield Town Council meeting Jan. 25 to take part in Rak's dedication ceremony, which included him being "sworn in" and his paw print inked on a document pledging his oath.

"We hope he gets a lot of drugs off the street," Buckingham said.

Rak's K-9 training allows him to sniff out six kinds of drugs as well as money and guns, Buckingham said.

Although Rak has been assigned to and will work with Winfield Police Sgt. Stephen Garpow, Buckingham will remain the dog's majority owner, she said.

That means even if Rak gets a different K-9 trainer he will remain with Winfield police for some 10 years or until his retirement.

"The dog will never leave Winfield," Buckingham said.

Buckingham said the donations to purchase Rak have trickled in, generally just pennies or dollars.

The biggest donation she has received was for $20.

"It took me three and a half years to save up $16,000," Buckingham said.

Buckingham said she took up the cause against drugs after her son was hit from behind by an impaired truck driver Nov. 19, 2010, while driving to work.

Kelly died six days later, on Thanksgiving Day, after spending nearly a week in a coma.

She said her son was stopped at a red light when he was hit from behind by a speeding tanker truck full of 8,000 gallons of fuel oil.

The driver, Timothy Clark, had lost his license and was driving high on cocaine at the time of the accident.

Clark, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, served only four of those years.

"He contacted me on Jan. 20, 2017, and apologized for killing my son," Buckingham said.

She said she forgave him and tried to help him since he had become homeless, but he later took his own life, overdosing on heroin.

"It pretty much ate him alive, is what he said," Buckingham said.

Her son had been a human resource coordinator for Menards in Terre Haute for 18 months, was a 2003 Boone Grove High School graduate and had graduated with honors from American Intercontinental University in 2008.

He became a volunteer fire cadet with the Lakes of the Four Seasons fire department while in high school and continued to spend hours at the station working the boot drives and helping with pancake breakfasts, Buckingham said.

"He was an all-around good kid," Buckingham said.

Buckingham said she founded VOID Inc. Victims of Impaired Driving the Ryan Adam Kelly Foundation early on after her son's death.

She has continued to share her son's story, including speaking at the Indiana State Prison and Lake County and Porter County prisons, as well as to probation officers and judges.

To help fund the upkeep and continued training for Rak, special T-shirts are for sale at the Winfield Police Department. The T-shirts cost $25 each and are available in sizes medium to 2X.

Call the police department at 219-779-9326 for more information.

