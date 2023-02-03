WINFIELD – Deputy Marshal Jordan Billups-Taylor will serve as the police department’s first investigator.

Town Marshal Dan Ball made the announcement at the Winfield Town Council meeting last week.

“We are very lucky to have him and his experience. The knowledge he brings will be a great benefit to the department and to the town. This town is growing and we have to meet the needs whether it be with traffic or crime to make both residents and business people feel safe,” Ball said.

Billups-Taylor, 31, was promoted to detective corporal on Jan. 1.

He was hired by Winfield in October 2021 after having worked as a full-time officer for the Lake Station Police Department.

Before that, Billups-Taylor was a detective and captain at the New Chicago Police Department. He also served as a reserve officer at the Kouts Police Department and as a deputy reserve officer in Schneider.

Since joining the Winfield department, Billups-Taylor has received numerous awards, including a distinguished service award and an exemplary service award for cases in which he was involved.

Billups-Taylor will also represent the Winfield department on the Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force.

“We will now have 30 agencies at our disposal. This is a great resource for us,” Ball said. The task force is a countywide unit formed in 2006 to assist in the solving of major crimes.

Billups-Taylor’s day-to-day job duties, as the department’s first and sole investigator, will include conducting follow-up work on more serious cases, networking with the other officers, as well as filing any felony charges through the county prosecutor's office.

“We are also going to use him for background investigations for applicants,” Ball said.

The timing was right for the promotion of the department’s first investigator, and Billups-Taylor was the right person for the job, Ball said.

“He has been in law enforcement for a long time. Has earned lots of certifications and training, and has a lot of resources and has done a lot of networking. He brought a lot of that with him, so it’s a blessing to get him on.”

Much of the certifications and training he did on his own initiative, Ball said. “He’s also enrolled in college, with plans to attend law school.”

The Winfield Police Department was started in September 2014. The town of Winfield previously was served by the Lake County Police Department.

The town, formed in 1993, is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state, according to Veridus Group, an Indianapolis-based company hired last year by the Town Council to draft a new comprehensive master plan.

The Winfield Police Department, likewise, continues to grow to protect and serve a population that has tripled in size and was around 7,000 in the 2020 U.S. census, Ball said.

“The town is growing and we have to grow to meet the needs of the town and its residents,” he said.

The department has eight full-time officers, including the swearing-in last year of Skyler Hofer, its first female officer, and three part-time officers.

Plans are to hire a ninth full-time officer this year.

In two to three years, plans are to have a department with 15 full-time officers.

“It’s quite a task before us,” Ball said.

Other plans include a stand-alone building; the agency's current space is on a lease arrangement with Winfield Township.

“We want to build our facility, and having our own building would be a goal in the next five years or so. If the town builds a stand-alone, we would be part of that,” he said.

In addition, the Winfield Police Department has been approved for membership with the Northwest Regional SWAT team.

Deputy Marshal Chad Stroup, who trained for the team and is part of it, will represent Winfield on the SWAT team.