Winfield posts new welcome sign

WINFIELD — Those entering Winfield on the town's north side are being greeted by a new sign.

The new "Welcome to Winfield" sign was completed and recently put in place on Randolph Street, by the town's lift station, Town Council President Gerald Stiener said.

Stiener said he's been wanting to replace the former sign for about 11 years.

"I thought the signs were ugly, and I wanted to see something that looks nice and lets people know they are coming into a nice community," Steiner said.

The new "Welcome to Winfield" sign is the first of others in the works.

Plans for the future include adding other versions of the same sign at main town entrances such as 109th Avenue and smaller versions at less traveled roadways.

The Town Council last fall awarded a $21,818 contract to Landmark Sign Group to make the sign with a gray and black brick base.

Landscaping will be placed around the sign in the spring, town officials said.

Funding and rights of way are needed before other things will be placed, town officials said.

