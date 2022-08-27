Winfield public works facility planned

WINFIELD — Town officials are going forward with plans to construct a needed new public works building.

The Town Council has awarded a contract to Lintech Engineering for architectural, engineering and other services resulting in plans for a new public works building.

The amount approved by the Town Council is not to exceed $45,000.

The new public works building will include an 80-by-140 square-foot garage and workshop area and a 30-by-40 square-foot office area.

"We have nowhere to house all our vehicles to keep them out of the weather," Town Council President Gerald Stiener said.

The new public works building will be built at the site of the present small public works building, which is on 112th Avenue off Miami Street, Stiener said.

The new building will be heated and will be able to house up to 12 vehicles, including plows and tractors, Public Works Director Tony Clark said.

Stiener said the new building probably won't be constructed until next spring with financial arrangements still to be decided.

In other business, the Town Council approved the lease of a new police car and learned from Town Marshal Dan Ball that his department, which presently has seven full-time officers, will grow to nine by mid-year 2023.

One of the part-time officers is in training and is still undergoing a background check before becoming full-time, and another officer is headed to the academy by early next year.

Ball said his department has been busy this past month conducting lots of patrols in construction areas and parks.

His officers have also been busy assisting Lakes of the Four Seasons (LOFS) security, including a recent firearms issue, Ball said.

The council also learned from LOFS Fire Force Deputy Chief Kevin Heerema that his department will be adding some new volunteers by next month. Those volunteers, after working so many hours in-house, will be able to go on call due to a change in state laws.

"They (the volunteers) won't have to wait a year to serve," Heerema said.