Winfield resident questions rationale for smoking ban, which takes effect April 1

“What does this have to do with the running of the town?” Clark said. “This is a personal preference.”

Under the Winfield ordinance, habitual violators will be fined up to $1,500 and be considered a public nuisance, which would allow the town to seek a restraining order against the violator.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A smoker, Clark noted that local business owners had attended an earlier council meeting, providing figures on how merchants had tried going smokeless earlier and how long it took them to regain the business they had lost.

Sarah Gulley, a 14-year employee of Boz’z Place, a restaurant and bar at 8281 E. 109th Avenue, noted, “We’re on board to do what we can,” adding that the April 1 deadline would be difficult for compliance, in part because of the weather affecting outdoor seating areas.

Council Member Dave Anderson said the issue will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. Acting Council President Tim Clayton added that businesses with questions should contact Zoning Administrator Nick Bellar.

“We want to work with you guys,” Clayton said.

Regarding Clark’s comments, Clayton and other council members said they had spoken on the issue at previous meetings and had nothing more to add.