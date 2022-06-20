Winfield selects firms for financial, bond counsel services

WINFIELD — The Town Council has designated two companies to provide professional services needed for future general obligation bond issuance.

They are Crowe, LLP, for financial services and Barnes and Thornburg, LLP, for bond counsel services.

The approved fees are $45,000 to Crowe and $42,500 to Barnes and Thornburg.

Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said bond issuances for the town occur every other year to fund projects such as roadwork and to buy additional vehicles.

The town's obligation bond will be around $1.7 million and typically increases as the assessed valuation goes up, Anderson said.

The two professional services will prepare necessary documents for the bond issuance as well as handle any financial matters for its issuance.

In other business, the Town Council deferred pay applications from Rieth-Riley Construction of $393,197 and $48,233 pending a future meeting.

The Town Council last year awarded Rieth-Riley Construction a $1.41 million construction contract to make improvements at 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard, which officials have called a "very dangerous intersection."

The project included lowering 109th Avenue at the intersection to create a line of sight for motorists, widening the road to include shoulders and a turn lane, adding drainage swales on both sides of 109th and installing a new culvert, project documents show.

