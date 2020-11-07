 Skip to main content
Winfield senior citizen missing; police ask for public's help
Winfield senior citizen missing; police ask for public's help

Joseph White

Joseph White was last seen at noon on Saturday leaving his Winfield home for a walk. 

WINFIELD — Authorities are searching for a 92-year-old Winfield resident who went missing Saturday. 

Joseph White was last seen at noon leaving his house for a walk, according to the Winfield Police Department. White's home is in the 10700 block of Martinique Lane, which is about three blocks from Randolph Avenue.

It is believed White was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants, glasses and possibly a winter cap, police reported. 

Anyone who sees White or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

