Winfield senior citizen missing; police ask for public's help

WINFIELD — Authorities are searching for a 92-year-old Winfield resident who went missing Saturday.
Joseph White was last seen at noon leaving his house for a walk, according to the Winfield Police Department. White's home is in the 10700 block of Martinique Lane, which is about three blocks from Randolph Avenue.
It is believed White was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants, glasses and possibly a winter cap, police reported.
Anyone who sees White or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
