Winfield signs off on new Taft school

WINFIELD — Winfield's largest construction project is a done deal as far as any future town approval is concerned.

The Town Council recently approved a $1.09 million performance bond request for the new Robert A. Taft Middle School.

The action allows school officials to go forward with the new middle school already under construction at 12408 Gibson St.

"It's fully approved. Now we (town officials) are done," Town Administrator Nick Bellar said.

He said the performance bond is an assurance that the Crown Point Community School Corp. will perform the road work on 121st and Gibson as well as any related infrastructure on the 98.25-acre site.

"Upon completion of construction, the school will be the largest building square footage-wise in Winfield," Bellar said.

Crews began moving dirt mid-August on the project. It is on schedule to open in fall 2023 for the 2023-24 school year, school officials confirmed.

Currently at the new Taft, work continues with steel, plumbing, insulation, electrical, mechanical and concrete.

Concrete is being completed for the gymnasium, school officials said.

Set to serve 1,400 students, 300 more than the current middle school, the new Taft will feature classrooms equipped with 70- to 80-inch interactive video monitors, a television studio, an enlarged library and media center, as well as a main and auxiliary gymnasium, according to a previous Times report.

The new middle school campus also includes space for cross country, practice fields for football, a football and track field, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, a "flex" practice field, a pond and an outdoor challenge learning lab, a presentation for the project shows.

Plans to build the new Taft were announced in late 2020.

The new middle school is a part of expansion projects planned by the school district slated to cost $214.5 million, including expansions at Crown Point High School and MacArthur and Timothy Ball elementary schools, as well as other infrastructure, technology and outdoor upgrades to the district's schools.

In other business, the Town Council also approved the $140,000 purchase of a new tractor for mowing roadways from Castongia Tractor, a John Deere dealership based in Crown Point. The tractor will be used for mowing shoulders and ditches in the more rural parts of the town, Bellar said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.