Winfield studying potential flooding solutions

WINFIELD — Three Hidden Creek Estates residents had smiles around as they left the meeting room.

"It's moving," Hidden Creek resident Robert Foglio said.

Foglio referred to plans by town officials to move forward with addressing flooding issues in the Hidden Creek subdivision in which Foglio lives.

The Winfield Storm Water Board on Tuesday opened, then tabled for further review, all eight construction bids from companies wanting to do the work.

The bids ranged from a high of $984,642 received from Grimmer Construction to a low of $477,925 from Ryan Construction.

"We've got a lot of reviewing to do," Town Engineer Michael Duffy said.

Storm Water President Tim Clayton said the board holds its next meeting on Jan. 10 during which the contract could be awarded.

Clayton said he couldn't provide a definitive date on when the project could be started.

Hidden Creek Estates resident Noel Pina, who was at the meeting, has the home and property hit the hardest by flooding in past years.

When the rain is heavy, stormwater from the south, west and east flow onto the Pina property, covering close to an acre of Pina's land off 101st Avenue just west of Clay Street.

Pina said he has been dealing with flooding issues since he and his wife moved to Hidden Creek subdivision six years ago.

Other Hidden Creek residents, including Foglio and Scott Habenicht, said said the flooding issues started for them back in the late 1990's.

Pina, Solecki, Foglio and Habenicht have all been among the residents who are regular attendees at the Winfield Storm Water Board meetings.

Habenicht was not in attendance on Tuesday.

In other business, the board agreed to solicit bids for a new street sweeper.

Bids should be opened at the Jan. 10 meeting, officials said.

Public Works Director Tony Clark said the new street sweeper is necessary as the present one is falling apart.

The new one will be more efficient, should last some 20 years and is much needed given the growth of the town, Clark said.

Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said financing for the street sweeper will be 50% from the public works and 50% from the stormwater funds.