Winfield subdivision plan draws questions, concerns

WINFIELD — Plans for a new 189-lot residential subdivision off Grand Boulevard drew questions and concerns from a number of residents at a meeting Thursday.

The Winfield Plan Commission, following a lengthy proposal and numerous questions by residents, OK'd a zone change from agriculture to planned development residential and approved primary plat approval for Grand Ridge subdivision.

The proposed subdivision advances to the Winfield Town Council for approval before plans can go forward, town officials said.

Proposed plans for the Grand Ridge subdivision include building 189 homes on 87 acres at 10319 Grand Blvd., said Doug Ehens, vice president of Providence Real Estate.

Plans are to build 134 traditional homes in the 2,000-3,000 square-foot range and 55 maintenance-free, age-targeted cottages in the 1,600-2,000 square-foot range, Ehens said.

Cost to build the traditional homes, a mixture of two-story and ranch style, would be in the low- to mid- $400,000 range, Ehens said.

Cost to build the age-targeted cottage would be in the mid- to upper-$300,000 range.

Plans for the subdivision, which would be built in phases, will also include walking paths, a park, play equipment for youngsters, gazebos and places for people to gather.

Kenneth Furto, who said he lives near the proposed subdivision, is concerned about the increased traffic the project would bring.

"Grand Boulevard already has a lot of traffic," Furto said.

Furto said he built his home in Winfield in 1974 when there "was nothing out here."

He said the addition of the subdivision "will make it very different."

Furto also questioned the quality of the proposed homes.

"These are basically starter homes," Furto said.

Still other residents spoke of concerns about the possibility of increased crime, privacy issues, drainage and use of a pond on the property that will go from private to public.

In addition to those who spoke at the meeting, Town Administrator Nick Bellar said he also received several online messages from residents concerned about traffic, safety and even whether schools would be able to accommodate the potential new students.

Town Councilman David Anderson addressed some of the concerns including traffic. He said the developer will contribute $250,000 toward improvements to Grand Boulevard.

"One of the things we have worked on for years is traffic plans and there are more changes to come come as provided by the $250,000 which will go to improve Grand Boulevard," Anderson said.

In other business, the commission approved plans for O'Reilly Auto Parts at 11001 Randolph St. as presented by Rob Horton of Red Cedar Partners.

Horton said the O'Reilly Auto Parts store would be built southeast of the 109th Avenue/Randolph intersection.

Planners stipulated in their approval that no merchandise would be allowed to be displayed outside the business.

