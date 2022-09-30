Winfield swears in first female police officer

WINFIELD — Skyler Hofer has been sworn in as Winfield's first female police officer.

She was sworn into office on Tuesday at the Town Council meeting by Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson and was presented her badge by Town Marshal Dan Ball.

"I'm excited," Hofer said, while surrounded by family and friends who came to see the ceremony.

Hofer becomes the seventh officer for the department, Ball said.

Another female officer, Jessica Alvarez-Statham, had been set to be sworn as the eighth police officer for the town of Winfield, Ball said.

Alvarez-Statham chose to take a job with the Indiana Department of Correction instead of joining the Winfield department, Ball said.

Hofer, 30, is a resident of Winfield and the mother of two boys, Tyson, 10, and Maddex, 6.

She has been working as a part-time officer since January and was hired full-time July 3.

Hofer is a graduate of Calumet High School and Indiana University Northwest, where she received a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Her former jobs include working as a mental health counselor at the Lake County Jail and as a reserve officer with the Lake Station Police Department.

She will attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield beginning in January, Ball said.

Hofer, new to the department, has already received an exemplary service award along with fellow officers Brandon McMahon and Jordan Billups.

Ball said their performance was noted in a letter sent to him by the Lake County Sheriff's Department regarding a July 22 incident in Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Ball said Lake County officers were on call about a fight in St. John and unable to respond to reports of a gunshot victim in Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Winfield police handled that call.

Ball said he also received a letter from the Merrillville Police Department praising the work of Billups and McMahon for their handling of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Merrillville's jurisdiction.

McMahon saw the fire while on routine patrol, called in a report and stayed on the scene until Merrillville police were able to arrive.

Billups, who was on patrol that same night, accompanied Merrillville Detective Cpl. Sean Buck to the home to which the vehicle was found to be registered.

They notified the wife of the victim and summoned Winfield police Chaplain Danny Cox to assist with the family