Winfield swears in first female police officer

She has been working as a part-time officer since January and was hired full-time July 3.
Hofer is a graduate of Calumet High School and Indiana University Northwest, where she received a bachelor's degree in psychology.
Her former jobs include working as a mental health counselor at the Lake County Jail and as a reserve officer with the Lake Station Police Department.
She will attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield beginning in January, Ball said.
Hofer, new to the department, has already received an exemplary service award along with fellow officers Brandon McMahon and Jordan Billups.
Ball said their performance was noted in a letter sent to him by the Lake County Sheriff's Department regarding a July 22 incident in Lakes of the Four Seasons.
Ball said Lake County officers were on call about a fight in St. John and unable to respond to reports of a gunshot victim in Lakes of the Four Seasons.
Winfield police handled that call.
Ball said he also received a letter from the Merrillville Police Department praising the work of Billups and McMahon for their handling of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames in Merrillville's jurisdiction.
McMahon saw the fire while on routine patrol, called in a report and stayed on the scene until Merrillville police were able to arrive.
Billups, who was on patrol that same night, accompanied Merrillville Detective Cpl. Sean Buck to the home to which the vehicle was found to be registered.
They notified the wife of the victim and summoned Winfield police Chaplain Danny Cox to assist with the family
