Winfield tackling flooding problem

WINFIELD — Noel Pina is cautiously optimistic after learning town officials are tackling flooding problems near his home in Hidden Creek Estates.

"As of right now, I'm thrilled that they are going forward," Pina said.

Pina has been dealing with flooding since he and his wife moved to Hidden Creek subdivision six years ago.

When the rain is heavy, stormwater from the south, west and east flow onto the Pina property, covering close to an acre of Pina's land off 101st Avenue just west of Clay Street.

Winfield Town Council President Gerald Stiener said officials have obtained $200,000 in funding through the Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission to help cover expenses for the work.

Town Engineer Michael Duffy said the project includes installation of a 54-inch pipe starting at Hidden Creek Ditch and ending north at a detention basin in the area.

"It will basically run the length of Pina's lot," Storm Water Board President Tim Clayton said.

Clayton said the board hopes to open bids for project at the December meeting.

"It's a step forward," Hidden Creek resident Robert Foglio said after the board meeting Tuesday.

Foglio, Scott Habenich, Rich Solecki and Pina have been among the residents who are regular attendees at the board meetings.

Pina, who has borne the brunt of floodwaters, said he stores sandbags under his deck and has had three sump pumps installed. The water has also seeped into his basement and rotted out his deck.

Pina and his wife have shelled out something like $35,000 to $40,000 for maintenance and purchases caused by the barrage of water.

"The retention pond wasn't built big enough to hold the water. It comes over the top like Niagara Falls. That's when I can't stop my house from flooding," Pina said.

At the Storm Water Board meeting Sept. 13, the residents were told there was a holdup on the drainage improvement project.

Clayton said the delay was on the Merrillville end of the project and officials were pursuing several options to rectify the problem.

Matt Lake, executive director of the Merrillville Stormwater Utility, said the town of Merrillville stands solidly in support of Winfield's project and agrees with Clayton's assessment of the situation.

Lake said the problem is Merrillville residents Gary and Deborah Hammond, who live north of Hidden Creek Estates, have chosen not to sign a necessary easement agreement.

That will no longer be necessary. Clayton said the project has been redesigned and won't have to go through the Hammond's property.

"We want to make sure this is fixed and give residents peace of mind," Clayton said.